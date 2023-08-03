10 best reality TV shows to apply for in 2023

Reality TV shows have become an integral part of the entertainment industry, pulling in a large number of viewers with drama, humor, and seemingly raw emotions. As billions of viewers all over the world subscribe to the world of reality television, shows like Keeping Up With Kardashians and Too Hot to Handle keep climbing the list of most-watched shows. From competition-based shows to those based on celebrities' lives, there is something in it for every kind of viewer.

If you have always dreamt of being a part of the reality TV world, this year presents a golden opportunity to apply to shows that will be renewed for a brand-new season in 2024.

RuPaul's Drag Race, and 9 other reality TV shows that are worth an audition in 2023

1) Too Hot to Handle

Netflix's most-watched British reality TV show, Too Hot to Handle, has just dropped its fifth season on July 14, 2023, and will be open for applications on Netflixreality.com.

This season was all about one winner of the $200,000 prize fund instead of two. As Elys Hutchinson won the show and decided to split the money with Dre Woodard, the two walked out with $50,000 each.

2) Love Island USA

Love Island USA Season 19 (Image via CBS)

Based on the British dating reality show of the same name, Love Island USA has been airing since 2019, with its fifth season releasing on July 18, 2023.

As the Islanders are teamed up and thrown into the competition, one pair must survive all odds to win the $100,000 prize money and possibly find love. Games and challenges galore, participants get to win special gifts and increase their share of the votes.

3) RuPaul's Drag Race

Every year, a fresh batch of applicants is eligible to apply at RDRCasting.com for the subsequent selection process of the upcoming season. As of 2023, its fifteenth season premiered on MTV on January 6, 2023, instead of VH1.

RuPaul, America's most popular drag queen, heads and hosts RuPaul's Drag Race every year.

4) The Bachelor

The Bachelor Season 24 (Image via ABC)

What began two decades ago on NBC has continued for 25 whole years to gather a cult following to this day. The Bachelor set off a strew of spin-offs and offered young women the chance to pursue the man through elimination rounds.

This reality TV content promises exotic locations, fancy dates, and conflicts at every turn.

5) The Bachelorette

A spin-off to The Bachelor, this reality show too is based on speed dating except that the genders are swapped.

As men compete to win over The Bachelorette's heart, only one man stands the chance to make it to the final rose ceremony.

6) Drag Me to Dinner

This is another show for the drag queens of America as new faces gather to compete for The Glorious Golden Grater as they put up a theme party for the special guest of the day.

The contestants in Drag Me to Dinner are judged on three categories, namely Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe.

7) The Ultimatum

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

The Ultimatum has released two seasons so far - Marry or Move On and Queer Love wherein contestants face the obvious choice.

As the participants onboard the show at a critical stage of their lives, this reality TV show works as a social experiment to analyze how relationships function. One can submit their audition tape as and when there is a casting call.

8) Love Is Blind

Speaking of social experiments, Love is Blind is another attempt by Netflix to dominate the reality show space.

Starting in 2020, this reality TV show has been renewed for the fifth season in 2022 while the fourth season premiered on March 24, 2023. Get your front cameras ready and start filling out forms for an exotic getaway with singletons.

9) The Traitors

This 2023 Peacock show is based on a Dutch show named De Verraders, wherein twenty contestants compete for a $250,000 prize money.

The game takes place between two groups - Faithfuls and Traitors, with the objective of defeating the other group at tasks.

10) Perfect Match

Perfect Match (Image via Netflix)

The Perfect Match is the reality TV show that brings in all the fan-favorite participants from popular reality shows such as Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle in another attempt to find love on a tropical beach.

The winning couples decide the fate of the losing ones and each contestant goes through compatibility challenges. Take a chance at the audition and you may land up among the stars.