“An underrated gay icon”: Kelly Clarkson earns praise online after helping marry gay couple during New Year’s Eve concert

Kelly Clarkson, the American singer and television personality, has gone viral and received a lot of praise for helping marry a gay couple during her Las Vegas residency on New Year’s Eve.

The singer was performing at her Chemistry: An Intimate Evening residency show when she stopped to talk to a gay couple in the audience. The two fans, Brian and Marcello, explained that they wanted Kelly to be a witness at their ceremony. She replied,

"Oh, it is tonight! With me!"

The couple said they wanted to get married ahead of their 14th anniversary in January, as per Rolling Stone. Netizens cheered for and celebrated the pair online while complimenting Clarkson for being an LGBTQ+ ally.

Kelly Clarkson helps marry gay couple on New Year’s Eve during Las Vegas concert

Kelly Brianne, known professionally as Kelly Clarkson, rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002. She has since released ten studio albums, eight extended plays, 55 singles, and more.

She was performing her New Year's Eve show of her Chemistry: An Intimate Evening residency at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas, as per Newsweek. The concert premiered in July, shortly after her latest album, Chemistry, was released on June 23, 2023. Though the original 10-show run concluded in August, she later announced a four-date extension, which is said to end next month.

At the show, Kelly Clarkson stopped to talk to a gay couple in the audience. The pair, identified as Bronx Health Sciences High School assistant principal Brian Artzt and Marcello Cialini, wanted the artist to be a witness to their wedding. Kelly reaffirmed with the couple if the ceremony was tonight, as per the New York Post.

She then exclaimed in surprise when they asked her if the wedding could be done on the spot because they had brought their officiant along. The singer handed her microphone to a third man, who was serving as the couple’s officiant. He said,

"We gather here today to celebrate with two lovely gentlemen who want to claim their love tonight forever. Brian, do you take Marcello to be your lawful wedded husband forever till death do you part for the rest of your life."

The officiant began while Kelly Clarkson looked on with a huge smile, and the crowd cheered and yelled in approval, as per HuffPost. Brian agreed, and the man asked Marcello the same question, who affirmed their commitment to each other. The officiant then declared into the mic,

"By the power of Kelly Clarkson’s show, Las Vegas, New Year’s 2024, I pronounce you both husband and husband."

Kelly Clarkson then went up to the officiant's mother and said to her,

"Look what your baby just did."

The special moment was filmed and posted on X by several fans. Netizens congratulated the couple while praising Clarkson.

The talk-show host has long been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, including featuring a gay couple in her 2013 music video for Tie It Up.

Kelly has also celebrated many same-s*x couples who got engaged at her live shows, including Kiana and Amanda Clark, who got married in 2018. She posed for a photo with the happy couple and shared it on her social media, as per Entertainment Weekly.

In the latest news, the singer was nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and another for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. She won both awards on December 15, 2023, when the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards aired on CBS.