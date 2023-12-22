Cher praises Kelly Clarkson as she 'Aced' her cover of 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

The 'Goddess of Pop', Cher heaped praises upon singer Kelly Clarkson for singing an amazing rendition of her hit song DJ Play a Christmas Song. Kelly Clarkson covered the popular holiday-themed song on her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on December 19 episode.

The show begins with a segment called "Kellyoke" where she performs a musical rendition of songs requested by the audience and concludes it by engaging in a game with her guests. Cher was thrilled at Clarkson covering her new song, DJ Play a Christmas Song, on the said segment of her show.

Cher tweeted the following about Clarkson's performance:

"KELLY,,,,U ACED IT‼️ U GOT THE GIRL.VERSION OF MY VOICE."

DJ Play a Christmas Song is the lead track on Cher's debut holiday album, Christmas, which was released in October 2023. Last month, the song became the number one song on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, giving Cher her first Billboard chart-topper in the previous seven decades.

Cher's catchy holiday single DJ Play a Christmas Song was released two months ago, and on Tuesday, The Kelly Clarkson Show's house band finally heard the request. During the "Kellyoke" segment of her show, the host sang and crooned the neo-disco song while wearing bellbottoms. When the chorus began, her smile radiated more light than Rudolph's nose.

When Cher got to hear of the cover, she immediately took to Twitter (now X) to heap praises on Clarkson. Check out the post made by Cher, where she is in awe of Clarkson's rendition:

Clarkson who sees Cher as an idol, also reverted on Twitter with the following:

"Girl, you gave us the greatest gift this Christmas with this song! Thank you for letting me sing it. I love you so much, and you made my year with your post!"

Clarkson performing the song (image via NBC)

Clarkson has already expressed her affection for DJ Play a Christmas Song. Cher sang the song live for an audience late last month at Rockefeller Center, where the Grammy winner was jamming out to the song while hosting NBC's Christmas.

During the broadcast, Clarkson had posted the following on social media:

"Oh my gosh, you guys, Cher just — she put out a Christmas jam, y’all! That song is so good! That is my favorite song in a very long time!”

In an interview with Billboard, pop icon Cher claimed that it was her record label who nudged her towards creating a Christmas album. In the interview, she claimed that initially, she had no intention of doing the album, however, the label was pleasant and let Cher do the album in her signature style. The album titled Christmas features some great names including Stevie Wonder, Darlene Love, Michael Bublé, Tyga, and Cyndi Lauper among others.

Catch the Kelly Clarkson Show when it airs live on NBC. Additionally, you can also stream it on Peacock.