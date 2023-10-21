Travis Kelce has gotten more attention to his life off the football field than on it for months. The Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end has been seen with pop superstar Taylor Swift, who has brought a whole new fanbase to the NFL.

It has reached new heights with talk show host and football fan Kelly Clarkson addressing it. Clarkson is a well-known fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Grammy and Daytime Emmy winner talked to Bowen Yang, a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." She spoke about a sketch on the show about the popularity of Swift and Kelce taking over the NFL:

“That’s hilarious. ... It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now.

“It’s like you’re watching [The Real] Housewives. … They’re just talking about gossip things, and you’re like, ‘So what about the play?’ But [Travis and Taylor are] taking over.”

The NFL changed when Swift arrived at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium last month. She was there in support of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs when they faced the Chicago Bears. Per reports, that Week 3 game brought in 24.3 million viewers.

"Saturday Night Live" did a segment on its season premiere last weekend focusing on the attention the rumored relationship between Kelce and Swift has received.

At the end of the segment, the two-time Super Bowl winner made an appearance alongside Swift as they introduced the show's musical guest, Ice Spice.

Did Travis Kelce host "Saturday Night Live"?

The Chiefs star's cameo wasn't his first time on the show, as he was the host in March. It showed off the tight end's comedic personality in the opening monologue with an impression of his teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

His sketch with him at an American Doll store went viral, along with one that parodied the NFL United Way. That skit had a cameo with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce. He was also a self-defense instructor.

We'll see if Travis Kelce hosts again with Taylor Swift as the musical guest on the show. For now, the duo will continue its reign over the NFL and fans.