What did Cher say about Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snub? Singer's fiesty reaction explored

Cher could very well go down as the greatest musician in the industry for not being a part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, one of the most prestigious honors for musicians in her genre. However, it seems that Cher is way beyond being sad about her exclusion from the event this year, which recently added Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners to its museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 77-year-old musician, who has too many accolades to her name to count, recently appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired Friday. There she reacted rather fiercely to not being included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying that she wouldn't be part of the museum now, even if she was given a million dollars.

She also cited some of her greatest works over her expansive career in the show, pointing out why her exclusion hurt.

"They can just go you-know-what themselves"- Cher on her exclusion from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

As the renowned "Goddess of Pop," Cher is expected to have some temperament, especially after she conquered almost everything there is to conquer in the music world.

In her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she vented about her exclusion from the prestigious list, saying:

"You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars...I'm never going to change my mind....They can just go you-know-what themselves."

A shocked Clarkson, who did not know about this, appeared to be lost for words. She revealed that it was brand new information to her.

She added referring to this:

"I'm not... kidding you,...I was about to say something else. I was about to say s---ting you!"

The legendary musician's anger can be understood, as she remains one of the best-selling and most renowned pop artists of all time. Earlier this month, she made history as the first female artist to have a No. 1 song for the past seven decades straight, with her hit single DJ Play a Christmas Song topping Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

The only other musicians to achieve this are the Rolling Stones. Clarkson also joked about this in the same episode, saying:

"It took four of them to be one of me,"

Cher has been described by the media as "embodying female autonomy in a male-dominated industry." The American singer, actress, and television personality has been around since 1965, when she started as one-half of the folk rock husband-wife duo Sonny & Cher.

Since then, her career has only gone on an upward curve, with many of her singles from her solo career reaching the pinnacle of the Billboard charts. She also became a prominent television personality over this period, especially with The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

She is also one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold 100 million records.

Sadly, she will never be a part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.