How many children does Cher have? Kidnapping court documents drama explored

American singer Cher has reportedly been accused of hiring four men to kidnap her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a hotel room while he was trying to save his marriage with his estranged wife. According to court documents obtained by ET Online, Marie Angela King made the allegations in the papers filed on December 5 at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Last November, Elijah Blue Allman was in New York with Marie Angela King when four guys stormed into their hotel room. The strangers took Allman away on their wedding anniversary, November 30, 2022, after they had only been together for 12 days. King alleged that the men were sent by Cher, although she did not name her directly. The documents said:

"I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner's mother. Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone."

According to the declaration reviewed by The New York Post, Marie Angela King claimed that she was worried about the whereabouts and well-being of Elijah.

“I am currently unaware of my husband’s well-being or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him."

Cher's son sparked concern about his well-being among the hotel staff due to his antics

Elijah Blue Allman is the second son of Cher, whom she shared with her former husband Gregg Allman. Born on July 10, 1976, Elijah is a musician just like his father, recording several albums in the late 90s, and he even toured with Cher as a backup guitarist.

Allman also has an older step-sibling, from Cher's first marriage to Sonny Bono. Chaz Bono was born on March 4, 1969, and is a writer and musician. According to news outlet Daily Mail, Marie Angela King claimed that Elijah was “in lockdown” at an anonymous facility with no cellphone to contact him on.

“I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband."

Reportedly, Cher's second son spent almost six months this year residing at the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood until recently checking himself back into rehabilitation. According to sources speaking to the Daily Mail, employees at the hotel would try to contact Cher about his troubling appearance.

An insider told the publication:

“Virtually every morning and afternoon Elijah could be seen in front of the hotel on the sidewalk either leaning against the wall or sitting on the sidewalk smoking. He would come out with a full cigarette and by the time he had finished it, he would be passed out. It always looked like it was dipped in something. He looked strung-out and messy, like he was a homeless person living on the streets.”

Reportedly, the Believe singer hired a caretaker for Elijah. However, the hotel staff found the 47-year-old unconscious and lying face down on the sidewalk in front of the hotel door. The hotel personnel scooped Elijah up and brought him inside, and two days later the authorities came and took him to rehab.

Elijah Blue has been open about his struggles with drug addiction. In 2014, he revealed that he began consuming drugs "around the same time that we all did, around eleven" but later claimed he had been sober since 2008.