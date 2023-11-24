"Her and Cher giving the 50-year-olds a run": 'She's 77' trends as Dolly Parton leaves internet in awe of Thanksgiving halftime performance

On Thanksgiving Day (November 23, 2023), country music superstar Dolly Parton made headlines after she recently performed at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day football match against the Washington Commanders.

For the performance that has now gone viral over the internet and has left people in awe, Dolly Parton chose to wear an ensemble of Cowboys’ cheerleader uniform comprising of white vest with blue stars, a deep-neck crop top, and white shorts.

She even sang the fan-favorite song Jolene, followed by another classic 9 to 5, and finally wrapped up with We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions, setting the mood for the second half. Incidentally, the game was won by the Dallas Cowboys by 45-10.

In the wake of her performance, netizens couldn't believe that Dolly Parton is 77 years old, and were full of praise for her. Here’s what an Instagram user commented in this regard under @theshaderoom’s post on the same.

“Slay in Dolly we trust”: Twitteratti applauds Dolly Parton’s Thanksgiving halftime performance

Multiple Grammy Awards-winning singer-songwriter Dolly Parton took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday as part of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show and took her audience by storm, both live and online.

The performance happened at halftime between the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game versus the Washington Commanders. She sported a Cowboys cheerleader outfit for the concert, with the midriff exposed and her belly covered in bedazzled mesh. A crystal star in support of the home team covered her belly button, as more crystals were spread over her tights.

Her high-energy performance with many hit singles and the album Queens alongside her themed costume that has now surfaced on the internet have made fans hold her in adulation.

Here are some of the comments in this regard, with many expressing shock that she is 77 years old, and ‘She’s 77’ trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Ahead of the performance, Dolly Parton said during a press conference that it was “an honor” to perform at Thanksgiving Day game halftime in Texas. She further added:

"Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond."

Meanwhile, her latest album Rockstar which was unveiled on November 17 is also charting high on the Billboard Hot 100 list. The album has 30 tracks, comprising both new songs as well as her past collaborations with musicians including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Melissa Etheridge, and Sting, among others, reported People.

Parton also released her version of Wrecking Ball, originally sung by the now 30-year-old Miley Cyrus, who also happens to be her goddaughter. Both appreciated each other on Instagram following the release.