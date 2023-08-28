"They’re not stuck behind the gates of a mansion": When Elton John opened up about raising his kids to not be spoilt

Elton John is one of the most renowned figures in the history of music. With more than 300 million records sold around the world, he has outlasted almost everyone from his time and has continued to perform and release new music in style for decades. Although he is not touring anymore, a recent health scare after falling down at his home earlier this week brought him back to the limelight.

Elton John was known for his extravagance on the stage, but the same cannot be said when it came to his family life, which he treated with a certain subtlety. In an 2016 interview with The Guardian, Elton John revealed how he raised and planned to raise his kids, keeping them away from the negatives that came with being under the limelight. He said:

"I’m their dad, I’m famous, they live an extraordinary life. David and I talk about it all the time, we’re fully aware of the pitfalls that might happen. They are spoilt in the way they live and how they’re living, but they’re not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by. They get £3 pocket money, but £1 is for charity, £1 is for saving and £1 is for spending, they get three coins and put them in separate jars. And they have to work for it – help in the kitchen, help in the garden. They’ve got to learn the value of doing something and earning something for themselves."

He added:

"They live a very local life in Old Windsor, they go round their mates’ houses, it’s not a showbiz life as such. They’re not stuck behind the gates of a mansion. Saturdays when I’m home, we go to Pizza Hut with them, we go to Waterstones, we go to the cinema. I’ve never been a recluse, I’ve never hidden away. I’m on the school run."

He also elaborated on their public interactions when the need arises.

Elton John said his fans have always been decent, which is why he never had problems taking his kids outdoor

Elton John revealed in detail how he takes his kids out and does not let them lead a sheltered life behind the big doors of a mansion, which is how most celebrity kids grow up.

On hearing that Elton took his kids to Pizza Hut, The Guardian interviewer curiosly asked him how people reacted to seeing such a huge personality in real life. The musician revealed that his fans were always decent, which is why he had no problem with the fans.

Elton said:

"If people want a photograph, I don’t mind, I really don’t. I’m not going to stay indoors because people want a photograph. The general public, I have to say, are fucking brilliant when it comes to that kind of thing. They’re not hostile in any way, they’re really supportive, they couldn’t be sweeter."

According to recent news, Elton John went to the hospital due to a minor injury. Reports have further confirmed that he is fine now.

Though Elton has stopped touring, he has not yet revealed the future of his albums, which he may continue to produce.