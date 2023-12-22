Is Kelly Clarkson dating anyone? Current relationship status post-divorce from Brandon Blackstock explained

Kelly Clarkson, the multifaceted artist, has captivated audiences not only with her powerful voice but also with her openness about her personal life. Two years after the end of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, the question on many fans' minds is: Who is Kelly Clarkson dating now?

As of December 20, 2023, Kelly Clarkson affirms that she is embracing her single era. Recently, during a heartfelt moment on her talk show, she shared her current state of mind, expressing contentment in the stage of self-enjoyment. In this article, we delve into Kelly's recent revelations on The Kelly Clarkson Show and insights from her candid discussions about life after divorce.

Who is Kelly Clarkson dating after her divorce?

According to Kelly's own words, she is not ready to jump back into the dating pool just yet. After the emotional toll of divorce and losing a relationship, she thought, would last forever, Kelly emphasized the challenges of navigating the dating scene, saying,

“I am still in the stage of really enjoying me, so I’m not there. I think too that there’s a lot to learn about yourself in a relationship and how you are in a relationship. I think I need a little more work on that end of it. I need a little more work on me in a relationship and how to make sure to take care of myself at the same time as somebody else.”

On her show, Kelly delved deep into why she is hesitant to embark on a new romantic journey. She also highlighted the importance of self-discovery within a relationship, acknowledging that there is still work to be done on herself before fully committing to another person.

Kelly's reflection on relationships

Her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, spanning from 2013 to 2021, concluded after seven years. The divorce was accompanied by legal battles and complexities, with Brandon ordered to pay $2.6 million to Kelly according to PEOPLE.

In another episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she opened up about her dogs serving as unexpected pillars of support during the grieving process post-divorce. The singer revealed that there's a lot to learn about oneself in a relationship, emphasizing the need to strike a balance between self-care and caring for a partner.

Kelly's new album

Beyond her talk show revelations, Kelly found solace in her music. Her most recent album, Chemistry, reflects the journey from anger to acceptance, showcasing her resilience and growth through the challenging experience.

She told USA TODAY earlier this year,

"I know a lot of people have gone through grief or a big tragedy like a divorce and I know it’s a common thing, unfortunately. But there’s nothing common when you’re going through it. It’s very foreign, it’s horrible. A lot of time stupid, stupid (stuff) gets said and you just can’t believe it."

She added,

"I’m listening to these songs being released and it’s like (hearing) a different person. It’s three years ago that we separated, so it’s nice to be on the other side of it. There’s no anger or anything, it’s just a different chapter."

This season of The Kelly Clarkson Show marks a significant shift as Kelly and her children relocate from Los Angeles to New York City.

As fans continue to follow Kelly Clarkson's journey, the singer remains focused on self-discovery and personal growth post-divorce. For now, the artist is savoring the present, finding strength in her individuality and the love of her furry companions.