"I have been playing it strong for too long": Britney Spears opens up about her divorce first time in 6 years

Pop star Britney Spears broke the news of her divorce from her husband, Sam Asghari, through an Instagram post. She was together with Asghari for six years and only married him last year. She posted a dance video on Instagram with a caption signaling the end of her marriage.

Here is what Spears had to say in her Instagram caption:

"I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, met each other first 2016 but didn't get engaged until after her release from her conservatorship in 2021. Less than a year later, in June 2022, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Spears' Los Angeles residence. She explained in the post how painful the journey had been for her, and it was becoming too much for her.

After an exhausting tryst with her conservatorship under her father, the pop star is now going through yet another testing time in her life owing to the divorce from Sam Ashghari.

"So I will be as strong as I can and do my best" - Britney Spears on her divorce from husband Sam Asghari

American pop star Britney Spears has been regarded as the "Princess of Pop." She has churned out some of the biggest pop chartbusters of the 1990s and 2000s, including Oops!… I Did It Again, Toxic, Gimme More, and Criminal among others.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were united in marriage in a small ceremony in June 2022. Later, they conducted a lavish ceremony inviting top celebrities like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and Drew Barrymore.

Britney Spears is looking towards the positives from her divorce, mentioning in her Instagram post caption that:

"So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!!"

Spears met Sam in 2016 while shooting the music video for her hit single Slumber Party. After announcing their engagement, Britney Spears frequently shared pictures with Sam on her Instagram profile.

According to Spears, Asghari was her rock during her public spat about ending her conservatorship. However, after their marriage last year, Britney Spears started acting erratic again, allegedly returning to substance abuse as well.

Sam Asghari also spoke out about their divorce with a post on Instagram. Here is what he had to say about their divorce:

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S*** happens."

Sam also added a few lines about privacy regarding the divorce:

"Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

According to court paperwork that Fox News Digital was able to get, Asghari filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. Initial reports marked the date of separation as July 28, 2023.

