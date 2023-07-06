Britney Spears was reportedly slapped by Victor Wembanyama's security after the famous pop star attempted to take a photo with the NBA prodigy. According to one witness, there was a ton of commotion during the incident following the slap, which also included Spears screaming in a British accent.

The event was witnessed by Brian Grajales, a Canadian who was at the Catch restaurant in Las Vegas when it happened. According to Granjales, Spears slowly infiltrated Wemby's entourage in hopes of getting a photo with the 7-foot-5 star. Granjales also said that the pop singer used a British accent when she asked for a photo.

"Wemby was heading to the Catch when there was a fan, who afterwards we found out was Britney Spears," Granjales asaid. "Was approaching him with a British accent. Saying 'Excuse me sir, excuse me sir!' and just kept trying to go towards him."

The moment Spears touched Wemby's back, that's when the head of security used a backhanded slap to her face. Her glasses fell off due to the impact. The San Antonio Spurs rookie then walked into a restaurant and the voice behind "Toxic" didn't easily let it slide.

"She screamed, using a British accent, that was she was using the whole time, 'This is f***ing America!'" Granjales said.

TMZ @TMZ Britney Spears Eyewitness to Slap Says She Screamed 'This is F***ing America' tmz.me/fpzJpjn Britney Spears Eyewitness to Slap Says She Screamed 'This is F***ing America' tmz.me/fpzJpjn

The Las Vegas police are conducting a criminal investigation. According to reports, Spears was interviewed Friday morning, and the case could be taken to the district attorney for further review.

Victor Wembanyama was told by the security to keep going

Victor Wembanyama is in Las Vegas in preparation for his Summer League debut. Due to his stardom, he's required to have tight security at all times. During the incident, he was with the Spurs' security as he went to the Catch restaurant for dinner.

Based on the recent interview by Wemby, he wasn't aware that it was Spears who grabbed him from behind. Also, the rookie was instructed by security to keep on walking so as to not cause any commotion.

"What happened last night," Wemby said. "I saw the news, obviously. I woke up to a couple of phone calls. Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security of the team to some restaurant.

"We were in a hall. There was a lot of people. People calling me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me, but we talked before with the security to not stop because it's gonna make a crowd. So, I couldn't stop. ... I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and they told me not to stop.

"I didn't forget about this, but I thought it was no big deal. ... Turns out it was Britney Spears. But I didn't know, because I never saw her face."

Nate Ryan @nateryansports Moments ago, #Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama addresses the incident last night with Britney Spears in Las Vegas: Moments ago,#Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama addresses the incident last night with Britney Spears in Las Vegas: https://t.co/T33s7R4yUl

