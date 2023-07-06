The much-anticipated NBA debut of the Spurs No. pick Victor Wembanyama continues to be monitored by the media and NBA fans. Wembanyama is one of the most highly-regarded prospects entering into the league with the expectations set high.

However, according to a report by TMZ, Victor Wembanyama's security allegedly smacked Britney Spears in a backhanded motion to the face.

Fresh off the report, NBA fans have already gone to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter:

TMZ reported that both Wembanyama and Britney Spears were in the Catch restaurant in the ARIA hotel, where the incident happened. Spears is reportedly a fan of Wembanyama and wanted a picture with the rookie, so she decided to walk toward him.

After she tapped Wembanyama from behind, one of his security personnel went towards Spears and backhanded her in the face. The security apologized after Britney Spears went to her table.

Spears' security team later filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department, detailing the incident as battery assault.

The incident will possibly get more media traction in the next few days, despite Spurs' Wembanyama seeming to have no control over the situation.

Victor Wembanyama is set to make his Summer League debut

Victor Wembanyama is expected to make his Summer League debut in Las Vegas on July 7 against the Charlotte Hornets.

This will be the first glimpse of him on the court for the Spurs and NBA fans are all excited.

Wembanyama is touted to be a generational talent and is expected to be the face of the franchise for the Spurs. With many expecting him to transition slowly into the NBA, it will be interesting to see how he does in the summer league.

