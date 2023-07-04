What is the San Antonio Spurs summer league schedule? Taking a closer look

The San Antonio Spurs have become an intriguing and exciting team to monitor following the drafting of French phenom Victor Wembanyama. “Wemby” is considered the best prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James more than 20 years ago.

The Spurs’ summer league schedule is something that fans have started to inquire about due to Wembanyama’s presence.

Here is when San Antonio plays in the said league:

Date Fixture Local ET National TV 7/3/23 San Antonio vs Charlotte 5:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN2 7/5/23 San Antonio vs LA Lakers 5:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN2 7/7/23 San Antonio vs Charlotte 6:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN2 7/9/23 San Antonio vs Portland 5:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN2 7/11/23 San Antonio vs Washington 7:30 PM 10:30 PM NBA TV 7/14/23 San Antonio vs Detroit 5:30 PM 8:30 PM NBA TV

The San Antonio Spurs' first game featuring Victor Wembanyama will be against Brandon Miller, the No.2 pick of this year’s draft, and the Charlotte Hornets. Seeing two of the most highly-touted names in the draft go head-to-head will be a date basketball fans will be circling on their calendars.

The Spurs will have three more games against the matchup against the Hornets. It remains to be seen if San Antonio’s coaching staff will allow Wembanyama to play in their succeeding games. They may just shut him down until training camp.

If Victor Wembanyama is available in the San Antonio Spurs’ next game, it will be another date fans shouldn’t miss. San Antonio will be taking on Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers. Henderson, the No.3 pick of the draft, and Wembanyama have faced off before.

Almost a year ago, “Wemby’s” Metropolitans 92 and Henderson’s Ignite played two exhibition games in the Las Vegas Summer League. Fans who had no idea who the French player was were stunned by what they saw during those games.

Henderson also showed that he’s as good as any prospect. If Wembanyama hadn’t been around, he could have made a run for the No.1 pick.

The San Antonio Spurs could be looking for more veteran help

The San Antonio Spurs have 15 players signed on their roster but they’re still roughly $45 million below the luxury tax threshold.

Khem Birch, Lamar Stevens and Devonte’ Graham are popular names in the rumor trade mill. The Spurs could move one, both, or the trio along with picks for a more established veteran star.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s team is quite young. A veteran presence who has had the chance to play in the playoffs should be a big help in molding the young squad.

There were rumors that San Antonio was interested in acquiring wantaway Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Lillard’s timeline, though, doesn’t fit with the Spurs’ emerging crop of talented players. Plus, “Dame” wants to contend for the championship, which the Spurs are unlikely to be able to do next season.

A veteran big man to help Victor Wembanyama man the paint is also another option the Spurs are reportedly looking at. New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas is one of the names that emerged in rumors.

The summer league will help the San Antonio Spurs figure out more about what the team needs to do for next season.

