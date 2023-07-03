Spurs Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

Shortly after the conclusion of the NBA Finals, the new season wastes no time as the summer games commence. The San Antonio Spurs have already unveiled their Summer League roster. They will be participating in a showcase event in Sacramento, alongside teams such as the Miami Heat, LA Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, and Golden State Warriors.

The showcase will feature three games on July 3 and another three games on July 5, offering an early glimpse of the talent and potential for the upcoming season.

ESPN, the broadcasting network for the game, had initially hoped that it would feature the debut of no. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. However, it has been confirmed that Wembanyama will instead join the San Antonio Spurs Summer League roster in Las Vegas.

NBA Summer League teams usually consist of new draft picks, undrafted free agent signings, exhibit 10 contract players, players from overseas, and veterans who are trying to return to the league.

The Spurs Summer League roster this year features returning guards Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, two-way players Dominick Barlow and Julian Champagnie, as well as the Spurs' NBA Draft selection Sidy Cissoko (44th overall).

Two-way contract signee Sir’Jabari Rice, and training camp invitees Charles Bediako, Seth Millner, and Logan Johnson will likely have a significant role on the team.

2023 San Antonio Spurs Summer League Roster

Dominick Barlow

Charles Bediako

Malaki Branham

Chaundee Brown

Josh Carlton

Julian Champagnie

Sidy Cissoko

Justin Gorham

Logan Johnson

Sadik Kabaca

Justin Kier

Javante McCoy

Seth Millner

Erik Stevenson

Sir'Jabari Rice

Blake Wesley

2023 Spurs Summer League Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Matt Nielsen

Assistant Coaches: Josh Brannon, Candice Dupree, Willis Hall, Jon Harris, Ryan Oliver, Pierre Parker, Greg Stiemsma, Kenny Trevino, Will Voigt

Guest Coaches: Mavita Ali, Petar Bozic, Patrick Crarey, Adam Forde, Jaka Lakovic, Fluer McIntyre, Tomislav Mijatovic

Matt Nielsen will coach the summer league team for their two games in Sacramento on July 3rd and July 5th against the Hornets and the Lakers.

After California, the Spurs will move to Las Vegas for the final part of the Summer League to take on the Hornets (July 7th), Portland Trail Blazers (July 9th), Washington Wizards (July 11th), and Detroit Pistons (July 14th).

All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to headline the Spurs Summer League roster, as San Antonio has a talented, young roster for summer games. Wembanyama is set to have some playing time with the Spurs Summer League team, but the franchise will be cautious with him.

Jeremy Sochan had a very productive rookie season as he became a day-one starter and made his name known across the NBA, but it is not yet guaranteed that he will be part of the Spurs Summer League roster in Vegas.

The Spurs Summer League roster will have fierce competition as they will play some of the top prospects from the 2023 NBA Draft. They'll play Brandon Miller and the Hornets twice, once in Sacramento and once in Vegas. They will also take on Scoot Henderson and the Blazers in Las Vegas as well as Bilal Coulibaly, Wembanyama's former Metropolitans 92 teammate when they play the Washington Wizards.

No matter how much Victor Wembanyama will play, the Spurs Summer League team is sure to be entertaining as San Antonio kicks off a new era under Wembanyama.

