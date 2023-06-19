Blazers NBA draft picks 2023: When do Portland Trail Blazers pick? Order and more explored

Leading up to the NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers are one of the most talked about teams in the league. They currently hold the third overall pick, but have no intentions of making the selection themselves.
Despite multiple failed attempts at making the playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers remain committed to building around Damian Lillard. They could flip the All-Star guard and spark a rebuild with their top pick, but are sticking with their current path. While there have been rumors about a potential trade to the Miami Heat, Lillard has no intentions of leaving Portland.
In the event that the Portland Trail Blazers do keep the pick, they'll have a chance to add an exciting young talent. Depending on what the Charlotte Hornets do with the second pick, one of Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller will be on the board.
Henderson has the potential to be a star guard at the NBA level, giving Lillard a new backcourt partner for the future. Meanwhile, Miller is a promising three-and-D wing who could have a two-way impact from day one.
Portland Trail Blazers eyeing big trade with No. 3 pick
From the beginning, reports regarding the Portland Trail Blazers were that they're shopping the No. 3 pick. They are hoping to net a win-now package that helps elevate the cast of players around Damian Lillard.
Over the past few weeks, the New Orleans Pelicans have been reported as a team looking to move up in the draft. Scoot Henderson is someone they covet, and might be willing to part with one of their All-Stars to acquire.
During a recent breakdown of possible scenarios, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer discussed what a deal between the Pelicans and Blazers might look like. It was there he cited that the team would prefer trading for Zion Williamson over Brandon Ingram.
"As for Portland, my sense from league sources is that Portland’s preference is Williamson, who’d be a weapon in the pick-and-roll and in handoffs alongside Damian Lillard (should he stick around) and Shaedon Sharpe."
It would certainly be a gamble, but if it worked out, the Blazers would have an interesting duo of stars. When healthy, Zion Williamson has been one of the league's most unstoppable forces. On top of that, the 23-year-old is under contract for the next five seasons.
As somewhere that isn't a big free agent destination, Portland has to go to extreme lengths to land stars. Shopping the No. 3 pick like this could potenitally lead to a home run swing of going after someone like Zion.