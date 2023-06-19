Blazers NBA draft picks 2023: When do Portland Trail Blazers pick? Order and more explored

Leading up to the NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers are one of the most talked about teams in the league. They currently hold the third overall pick, but have no intentions of making the selection themselves.

Despite multiple failed attempts at making the playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers remain committed to building around Damian Lillard. They could flip the All-Star guard and spark a rebuild with their top pick, but are sticking with their current path. While there have been rumors about a potential trade to the Miami Heat, Lillard has no intentions of leaving Portland.

(Via Damian Lillard wants to remain in Portland, per @ShamsCharania “He wants to be there and he wants that team to get better”(Via @PatMcAfeeShow Damian Lillard wants to remain in Portland, per @ShamsCharania “He wants to be there and he wants that team to get better” (Via @PatMcAfeeShow ) https://t.co/QUL1yBwJPb

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

In the event that the Portland Trail Blazers do keep the pick, they'll have a chance to add an exciting young talent. Depending on what the Charlotte Hornets do with the second pick, one of Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller will be on the board.

Henderson has the potential to be a star guard at the NBA level, giving Lillard a new backcourt partner for the future. Meanwhile, Miller is a promising three-and-D wing who could have a two-way impact from day one.

Portland Trail Blazers eyeing big trade with No. 3 pick

From the beginning, reports regarding the Portland Trail Blazers were that they're shopping the No. 3 pick. They are hoping to net a win-now package that helps elevate the cast of players around Damian Lillard.

Over the past few weeks, the New Orleans Pelicans have been reported as a team looking to move up in the draft. Scoot Henderson is someone they covet, and might be willing to part with one of their All-Stars to acquire.

During a recent breakdown of possible scenarios, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer discussed what a deal between the Pelicans and Blazers might look like. It was there he cited that the team would prefer trading for Zion Williamson over Brandon Ingram.

"As for Portland, my sense from league sources is that Portland’s preference is Williamson, who’d be a weapon in the pick-and-roll and in handoffs alongside Damian Lillard (should he stick around) and Shaedon Sharpe."

theringer.com/nba/2023/6/19/… Maybe the Suns didn’t need Bradley Beal. But Beal is by far the best player the Suns could have acquired this offseason.On what’s next for Phoenix and the Wizards, Dame-to-Miami, and more happening around the NBA on @ringer Maybe the Suns didn’t need Bradley Beal. But Beal is by far the best player the Suns could have acquired this offseason.On what’s next for Phoenix and the Wizards, Dame-to-Miami, and more happening around the NBA on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/19/…

It would certainly be a gamble, but if it worked out, the Blazers would have an interesting duo of stars. When healthy, Zion Williamson has been one of the league's most unstoppable forces. On top of that, the 23-year-old is under contract for the next five seasons.

As somewhere that isn't a big free agent destination, Portland has to go to extreme lengths to land stars. Shopping the No. 3 pick like this could potenitally lead to a home run swing of going after someone like Zion.

