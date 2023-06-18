Recent NBA rumors have suggested that Karl-Anthony Towns may be on the way out from the Minnesota Timberwolves shortly. With the Washington Wizards emerging as a potential destination, NBA analysts Bill Simmons and Joe House shed more light on the potential trade.

Towns is one of the most versatile offensive big men in the game. While that has made him an extremely valuable asset for the Timberwolves, he hasn't necessarily been as successful with the team in recent seasons.

Due to the salary issues Minnesota is set to face in upcoming seasons, Towns is rumored to be on the trading block. So, they may have an opportunity to make a trade happen this offseason.

Bill Simmons was joined by Joe House in a recent episode of his podcast. While discussing the situation with Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards, Simmons proposed the idea of Towns being traded for Beal. House responded:

"Oh my god, yes! Definitely! He's destined for Washington. He would be perfect in Washington. No pressure at all on him, speaking of beta.”

A trade involving KAT for Beal wasn't something Simmons was particularly content with. However, the notion of adding Kristaps Porzingis to that trade seemed worth considering.

Considering the possibility of twin towers Gobert and Porzinging featuring together, Simmons and House saw the amusing side of things.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Some executives around the league believe the Timberwolves will trade Karl-Anthony Towns ‘in the next few weeks,’ per @EricPincus Some executives around the league believe the Timberwolves will trade Karl-Anthony Towns ‘in the next few weeks,’ per @EricPincus https://t.co/DuP9953T3z

Should Minnesota Timberwolves consider trading Karl-Anthony Towns?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have put themselves in a rather troublesome situation after the moves they made last offseason, especially the rousing failure of the Rudy Gobert trade, for which the Timberwolves are facing financial consequences.

Towns signed a whopping four-year max extension last season, which amounts to $224 million with several perks. Considering the combined value of $463 million accumulated by Towns and Gobert together, the Timberwolves are practically in salary cap hell.

It's evident that Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert don't pair well with each other. While considering that Gobert has practically no trade value, Towns appears to be the only high value asset for the team.

While also considering that the Timberwolves big man has received some attention from teams such as the New York Knicks, Minnesota may opt to trade him.

