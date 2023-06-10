Top 5 landing spots for Karl-Anthony Towns if Timberwolves trades him this summer

Karl-Anthony Towns could be on the move as some NBA executives have started to speculate his future with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. With that said, here are five teams that could pursue the sharp-shooting big man over the summer once the Wolves announce his availability.

The Wolves' front office is facing a difficult decision right now, as young players Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are both eligible for a contract extension this summer. Minnesota won't be able to give them extensions, especially Edwards, who's expecting a max extension from the team if they don't trade one of their stars.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Some executives around the league believe the Timberwolves will trade Karl-Anthony Towns ‘in the next few weeks,’ per @EricPincus Some executives around the league believe the Timberwolves will trade Karl-Anthony Towns ‘in the next few weeks,’ per @EricPincus https://t.co/DuP9953T3z

Minnesota won't be able to do that if they have Towns, who signed a four-year $224 million extension last season. Together with Rudy Gobert, they take up to $463 million of the cap space. This is why trading Towns at this point is the logical move for the team.

With that said, here are five trade destinations the Wolves can explore in the offseason.

Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

Many believe the Charlotte Hornets are one star away from becoming a legit playoff squad. As they search for a star to pair with LaMelo Ball, the Hornets should consider trading for Towns. Adding a solid center could breathe new life into the Hornets' system.

Charlotte can use Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier as trade pieces and acquire KAT in the summer.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers had an incredible run in the 2022-23 season as Tyrese Haliburton took over the reins at point guard. Similar to the Hornets, they lack just one player from returning to postseason action. Plus, it'll give Myles Turner a fresh start if he gets traded.

The Pacers could ship Turner and Aaron Nesmith for Karl-Anthony Towns. The Wolves, on the other hand, can use Myles as an asset in the trade market.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons could kickstart their rebuild by trading for Karl-Anthony Towns. With a promising young core, it'll be a perfect fit for the three-time All-Star to mentor Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

The Pistons can use Bojan Bogdanovic, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart to acquire the shooting big man. With that, the Wolves can add a decent supporting cast around Ant and the Wolves.

Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves

Unlike the other teams in this list, the Houston Rockets don't have a maximum player to use as a trade asset. However, they do have the fourth pick that they can package to acquire KAT.

Adding a star center could help the team's development and make them a significant team once again. The Wolves, on the other hand, can use the fourth pick to draft a promising, young power forward.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are looking forward to building a legitimate contender around Luka Doncic. Pairing him with Karl-Anthony Towns could be the answer, as they're both great offensive players.

The Mavs could package Davis Bertans, Reggie Bullock, and Maxi Kleber to acquire KAT from Minnesota.

Also read: Karl-Anthony Towns was fuming when he was nicknamed 'KAT' as he came into the NBA - "What the f*** is that?!"

