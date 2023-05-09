Karl-Anthony Towns was fuming when he was nicknamed 'KAT' as he came into the NBA - "What the f*** is that?!"

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the brightest young stars for the Minnesota Timberwolves who quickly earned his nickname prior to making it into the NBA. Despite having one of the most recognizable nicknames in the league, he recently shared that he's not the biggest fan of being called "KAT."

Towns had a chance to share his honest thoughts when he became a guest on Paul George's podcast, 'Podcast P with Paul George'. In the episode, they talked about Nikola Jokic.

At the mention of Jokic's nickname, "The Joker," the center for the Minnesota Timberwolves acknowledged how the moniker suits the Serbian center, followed by a rant about his own nickname.

"That's such a good name. Crazy though, cause I got KAT. Y'all n****s think that's funny. F**k all y'all." Towns said.

George then asked Towns when he acquired the name.

"It was on November 15th, 1995 at 8:30pm at John F. Kennedy Hospital. My sister walked in that motherf***er and said 'Karl-Anthony Towns,' she didn't realize that would follow me for a long f***ing time."

"They called me KAT cause it was convenient for the Wildcats. Kentucky Wildcats. And I came to Minnesota and they decided to call me 'Big Purr.' What the f*** is that?"

Whether Towns likes his nickname or not, it looks like it will be linked to him for a long time.

KAT had a fairly decent season after only playing 29 games for the Wolves in the 2022-23 NBA season. He couldn't play many games due to his injury woes that prolonged his stay on the sidelines. Towns averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for his 2022-23 campaign.

It's the first season where the three-time All-Star played in the power forward position after Minnesota acquired Rudy Gobert in the 2022 offseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns share his side on the infamous practice incident with Jimmy Butler

One of the most memorable moments of Karl-Anthony Towns' career was when Jimmy Butler, who was his teammate at the time, took over their team practice. Together with the third-stringers, Butler dominated the starting five and made it known that he was important to the team.

KAT recalled the event during his time on George's podcast, proving that Jeff Teague's story was accurate.

"I was balling, he was passing a lot. He got one free throw. We had a moment where we were arguing with each other. He said some s**t, I said some s**t back. Thibs started shaking." KAT said.

"They ended up winning the game. I think they got a last-second shot to go in, I think they made a free throw late. I remember the whole thing happened where he's screaming at the people, 'Y'all need me!' walks off, practice is over."

