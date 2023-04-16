"We playing Call of Duty or what Mike?": Karl-Anthony Towns interrupts Mike Conley's conversation with press

Karl-Anthony Towns had a fantastic performance against the New Orleans Pelicans and helped his team advance to the playoffs. The Minnesota Timberwolves big man scored 30 points and will face the Denver Nuggets next.

The Nuggets finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference and will be a tough matchup. Mike Conley, a 16-year NBA veteran, understands this, which is why he wants his team to be serious.

However, while Conley was talking to reporters about the hard work the Timberwolves needed to put in, Karl-Anthony Towns interrupted him in a hilarious way.

Karl-Anthony Towns wants to play Call of Duty, but Mike Conley may not be down

While addressing the press, Mike Conley talked about his responsibilities as a veteran. He also pointed out how the Timberwolves need to work hard to achieve good results in the postseason.

“What vets do, guys who have won championships, that’s the kind of attention to detail you gotta have," Conley said during the press conference. "You can’t just go home, play video games. This is the time to do actual work."

As soon as he finished saying this, Karl-Anthony Towns walked into the room and asked him if they were going to play Call of Duty, a popular video game.

"We playing Call of Duty or what Mike?" Towns asked.

"Watch some film first," Conley responded.

Towns loves playing video games and even has a basketball-shaped gaming PC. He's played many popular video games in the past, including Call of Duty and Fortnite Battle Royale.

Towns has been in love with video games for a long time (Image via Getty Images)

There is no doubt that video games are fun. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves big man will have to practice and step his game up for the playoffs. Playing against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets won't be easy, yet the first game of the series is right around the corner.

Karl-Anthony Towns has appeared in only 29 games this season due to a calf strain. He's had enough time to enjoy video games, but he seems to be 100% healthy now and needs to do his best to play well in the postseason.

Game 1 of the series will tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The two teams met four times in the regular season, with each team winning two games. Due to this, the series might go to six or seven games.

Karl-Anthony Towns missed all of these games due to his injury, and Sunday night's matchup will be his first game against the Nuggets this season.

