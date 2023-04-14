"He's still my brother" - Rudy Gobert says feud with Kyle Anderson is over as Timberwolves face the Thunder in a must-win game

The feud between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson is over as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the OKC Thunder on Friday in a must-win game. Gobert was suspended for the Timberwolves' play-in game against the LA Lakers on Tuesday after punching Anderson a game prior.

Gobert told reporters (h/t Dave Campbell of the Associated Press) on Thursday that he has mended his relationship with Anderson. He explained that fighting within a family is common and it was just like it. They have moved past it and now focused on the task at hand.

"We both apologized to each other and you move on," Gobert said. "That’s life. It's different when you have millions of people all watching videos and have an opinion on things that happened, but that we can’t control. What we can control is the respect that we have for each other and our relationship. I still love Kyle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's still my brother. I tell people, 'Sometimes you fight with your family. Sometimes you fight with people that you have a lot of love and respect for.' It's life, no one is perfect. Mistakes happen and then you grow and you move on."

The incident happened on the Minnesota Timberwolves' final game of the regular season. With less than five minutes left in the first half, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson got into an argument. After an exchange of words, Gobert punched Anderson, who had to be held by his teammates.

Gobert was sent home by the Timberwolves and was suspended for one game. Anderson stayed in the game and helped the team beat the New Orleans Pelicans. Anderson told reporters after the game that it's normal for tempers to flare during a competitive game.

"Tempers flare, you're in the middle of a game, a game we all want to win, a huge one, it is what it is," Anderson said. "You know, sh*t happens. It's not the first time something like that has happened. ... We'll keep it in house. I mean, it ain't the first time someone has swung on me."

Also Read: Who was Wayne Sims? Tributes pour in as father of late basketball star dies aged 54

Rudy Gobert listed as questionable against OKC Thunder

Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert has been listed as questionable for the Minnesota Timberwolves' important game against the OKC Thunder on Friday. Gobert is dealing with back spasms that would have kept him out of the LA Lakers game if he wasn't suspended for punching Kyle Anderson.

In addition to Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Nowell are also questionable against the Thunder. Towns is still recovering from a right calf strain, while Nowell has left knee tendinopathy. Jaden McDaniels continues to be out with a broken right hand after punching a wall on the final day of the regular season.

Also Read: "A guaranteed Bulls loss?" - DeMar DeRozan leaves fans disappointed after revealing his star daughter won't attend Miami Heat game

Poll : 0 votes