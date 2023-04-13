"A guaranteed Bulls loss?" - DeMar DeRozan leaves fans disappointed after revealing his star daughter won't attend Miami Heat game

DeMar DeRozan's daughter, Diar DeRozan, was the star for the Chicago Bulls in their 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors in the NBA play-in tournament on Wednesday. Diar screamed at the top of her lungs while Raptors players were at the free throw line.

It certainly worked, as the Raptors were awful on the charity stripe all game. Toronto went a dismal 18-for-36 from the free-throw line, which was one of the reasons why the Bulls mounted a 19-point comeback to steal the game and eliminate the Raptors.

"She went viral," DeRozan said after the game. "I haven't let it soak in. I kept hearing something, and there was a free throw and somebody missed and I looked back and, 'Damn, that's my daughter screaming?'"

However, Chicago Bulls fans will be disappointed with DeMar DeRozan's revelation after the game. His daughter Diar will not be at the Bulls' do-or-die game against the Miami Heat on Friday.

"She's got to go back to school," DeRozan said.

"I said you can miss one day of school and come to a game. I'm glad I did. I owe her some money for sure."



Fans online were not happy with DeRozan's news after her daughter stole the show on Wednesday. Diar was one of the reasons why the Bulls won and could have been a factor against the Heat. One fan said:

"So a guaranteed Bulls loss?"

Here are some of the top comments on Diar DeRozan possibly missing Friday's game:

DeMar DeRozan also revealed that it was Diar who requested to attend Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Diar grew up in Toronto, as his father started his career with the Raptors before getting traded in 2018.

"My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school, and she just said, 'Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?'" DeRozan said. "I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid. And I almost said no because she's in school back home, but she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support."

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls ready to face Miami Heat

DeMar DeRozan against the Miami Heat.

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are ready to take on the Miami Heat on Friday. The Bulls and Heat are looking to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Chicago earned their spot after their comeback win over the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, the Heat fumbled their opportunity on Tuesday after losing to the Atlanta Hawks at home.

The Bulls have momentum heading into their upcoming matchup. They're also coming into the game knowing that they swept the season series against the Heat. Chicago has won all three of their meetings this season by an average margin of 10.7 points.

