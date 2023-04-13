"You're a liar, you lied to us" - Enes Kanter Freedom claims NBPA pressured him to stop wearing protest shoes, says he's blackballed in NBA

Enes Kanter Freedom has not played an NBA game since getting waived by the Houston Rockets last season. Freedom is claiming that the NBPA pressured him to stop wearing his custom shoes in protest and said that he's being blackballed in the league.

In an interview with Fox News, Freedom discussed his activism against his home country of Turkey as well as against China. He once wore custom sneakers that condemned the Chinese government and called for Uyghur liberation, but the players' union tried to intervene in his protest.

"They called me after the game and said 'You're a liar; you lied to us,'" Freedom said. "I said, 'I did not lie to you. I did not wear Free Tibet shoes. I just wore Free Uyghur shoes.'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Enes Kanter Freedom continued his advocacy during the early parts of last season. He called out players like LeBron James and Michael Jordan for their association with Nike. The shoe company was allegedly one of several multinational corporations in China using forced labor.

Once Freedom's protest got national attention, the Boston Celtics traded him to the Houston Rockets. He was immediately waived by the Rockets and has been out of the NBA since then. He told Fox News that he's being blackballed in the league due to his activism.

"Of course, everybody knows I am being blackballed by the NBA for the things that I stand for," Freedom said.

Also Read: "This team is special" - Fans praise OKC Thunder following play-in win over New Orleans Pelicans

Enes Kanter Freedom claims NBA is forcing him to retire

Enes Kanter Freedom

In an interview with TMZ Sports last year, Enes Kanter Freedom was asked if he'll be returning to the league this season.

Freedom said that the NBA wants him to retire, but he doesn't want to. He's staying in shape and waiting for an opportunity to play.

"They're pushing me to retire at the age of 30," Freedom said. "When you talk about some of the uncomfortable situations are happening around the world, and when your organization that you play for 11 years got tied up with billions of dollars with dictatorship, it's tough. I'm going to push through it. I'm still working out. I'm still practicing."

Freedom also claimed that NBA commissioner Adam Silver is a hypocrite. He called out Silver and the league for not speaking out against China or anything related to money. The NBA has a multibillion dollar deal in China to broadcast games.

Also Read: "All I got to do is play defense and spot up" - J.R. Smith credits LeBron James for changing his mentality as an NBA player

Poll : 0 votes