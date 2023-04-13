"This team is special" - Fans praise OKC Thunder following play-in win over New Orleans Pelicans

The OKC Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their NBA play-in tournament matchup on Wednesday. It was a back-and-forth game, but the Thunder pulled out a 123-118 win. The Thunder will now face the Minnesota Timberwolves to determine the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder, putting up 32 points, five rebounds and three assists. Josh Giddey also had a big game with 31 points, nine rebounds and ten assists, while Lu Dort had his best performance of the season, finishing with 27 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram had 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 18 rebounds, while Herb Jones registered 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Trey Murphy III contributed 21 points, four rebounds and two assists.

OKC Thunder fans praised the team on social media after their win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder weren't supposed to win a lot of games after tanking to get Victor Wembanyama. However, their young guns proved that they can make some noise, especially if they reach the playoffs, enthusing fans.

One said:

"This is the first time I've felt nervous in a game since Westbrook was here. I love it. This team is special. Let's go get a win in Minnesota and then take it to Denver."

Here are some of the best reactions from Thunder fans on Twitter:

While the Thunder have one more opportunity to make the playoffs, the Pelicans came up short after a promising start to the season. They were one of the best teams in the Western Conference early in the season before Zion Williamson injured his hamstring.

Williamson was reportedly cleared to play for the Pelicans but felt that he's still not 100% healthy. It will be interesting to see if Williamson can stay healthy and lead New Orleans back to the playoffs next year.

OKC Thunder face Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the OKC Thunder on Friday to determine the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves lost to the LA Lakers on Tuesday, while the Thunder outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans a day later.

Minnesota won the season series over Oklahoma City 3-1. They split the series at Target Center, but the Timberwolves won both games at Paycom Center. The Timberwolves are also expected to have Rudy Gobert back after his one-game suspension.

Gobert was banned for one game after punching teammate Kyle Anderson in their final regular season game. Jaden McDaniels will remain out with a fractured right hand. The matchup will also feature two of the best young players in the NBA — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards.

