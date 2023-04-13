"Plays better defense than Curry" - NBA fans crown Diar DeRozan as her screams make Raptors tremble and miss free throws

DeMar DeRozan's daughter, Diar DeRozan, stole the show in the Chicago Bulls' huge 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors in the NBA play-in tournament. Diar screamed when the Raptors were making free throws, and it certainly had an effect.

Toronto missed a whopping 18 free throws in the game, shooting 50.0% from the charity stripe. The Bulls made the most of their opportunity, coming back from a 19-point deficit to steal the win and end the Raptors' disappointing season.

Diar screamed at the top of her lungs every time a Raptors player shot a free throw, hoping to make them miss. It worked, considering the missed free throws by Toronto that helped the Bulls earn the victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Noh @StephNoh ESPN broadcast confirms that girl who has been screaming on every Raptors free throw is DeMar DeRozan's daughter. ESPN broadcast confirms that girl who has been screaming on every Raptors free throw is DeMar DeRozan's daughter. https://t.co/8hvD8DWmj3

Fans on social media clearly noticed Diar DeRozan's screams. A few Toronto Raptors might have found it annoying, but others found it hilarious and adorable. It should also be noted that Diar probably grew up in Toronto, as DeMar DeRozan played for the Raptors from 2009 to 2018.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Raptors went 18-36 from the foul line tonight



🗣 Diar DeRozan is the real MVP Raptors went 18-36 from the foul line tonight🗣 Diar DeRozan is the real MVP https://t.co/C3dzaVSXZ1

The Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry was also ridiculed by a few fans, making fun of his defense. One fan said:

"Plays better defense than Curry"

Here are the rest of the best reactions to Diar DeRozan's "MVP" performance against the Raptors:

Van @vanman_1000 @TheNBACentral That little girl may have contributed to her daddy winning this game!! @TheNBACentral That little girl may have contributed to her daddy winning this game!!

Will🤴🏾✨ @Ahhlure 🏽 🏽 🏽 @TheNBACentral She carried the bulls on defense. Give diar derozan player of the Game @TheNBACentral She carried the bulls on defense. Give diar derozan player of the Game👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

boredjesse @boredjesse @BleacherReport Introducing the NBA's 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Award Winner: Diar DeRozan @BleacherReport Introducing the NBA's 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Award Winner: Diar DeRozan https://t.co/quV9kAQzE3

Zach LaVine led the way for the Chicago Bulls, scoring 39 points with six rebounds and three assists. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Nikola Vucevic had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Siakam had a chance to tie the game with three free throws with 12 seconds left. However, he missed two of the three bonus shots, while Vucevic iced the game on the other end to give the Bulls a four-point lead.

The Bulls visit the Miami Heat on Friday to determine the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The winner of the matchup will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Also Read: "All time bad take" - Stephen A. Smith ridiculed for calling for Ja Morant to replace Elvis Presley as the face of Memphis

Diar DeRozan hugs DeMar DeRozan after the game

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan shared a great moment with her daughter Diar DeRozan after the game. Diar gave her father a hug before DeMar gave her a high five, probably for helping the Chicago Bulls in their win over the Toronto Raptors.

"We fought," DeMar said. "Everybody stayed locked in; we didn't get flustered; we didn't get negative. We had the confidence knowing we was going to make a comeback. This man (Zach LaVine) played big for us. We got the victory."

Also Read: "I don't know how he does it" - LeBron James once tried to motivate his teammates with $10,000 Apple watch, but it turned out to be in vain

Poll : 0 votes