"I don't know how he does it" - LeBron James once tried to motivate his teammates with $10,000 Apple watch, but it turned out to be in vain

LeBron James tried everything to motivate his teammates ahead of their NBA Finals matchup with the Golden State Warriors in 2015. James even used gifts such as $10,000 Apple watches, but it was all in vain.

In an article by Chris Haynes on cleveland.com in 2015, several members of the Cleveland Cavaliers discussed how "The King" motivated them before the NBA Finals. Tristan Thompson revealed that James gave a speech at a hotel ahead of Game 1.

"He was like; we're here for business and to be prepared," Thompson said. "All the media attention, all the hoopla stuff is cool and what not, but we're here to take care of business."

James Jones called LeBron James the best teammate ever. Jones explained that James will give everything on the court while also being generous off the court. Before their meeting ahead of Game 1 ended, the four-time MVP surprised the entire team with brand new Apple watches.

"I've been fortunate enough to work with some great partners and whatever I get, I like to share with my teammates," James said. "It's just my way of showing them that I care. That's it. It's not the first time, and it won't be the last time."

Eccentric guard J.R. Smith was very happy with the gift he received from James. He appreciated everything that came from "The King" and had his fair share of amazing gifts as a teammate.

"I don't know how he does it, but every day it's something different," Smith said. "Watches, sneakers, beats, hoodies, book-bags. Man, I can't wait to come back next year. I want to see what we're getting next year."

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers lose 2015 NBA Finals

LeBron James at the 2015 NBA Finals - Game Six

Despite all the motivational speeches and gifts from LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers came up short in the 2015 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors were too much to overcome in the absence of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. The Cavaliers put up a valiant effort but lost the series in six games.

James had an amazing series, averaging 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.3 steals. However, he only shot 39.8% from the field due to the intense defense of the Warriors.

It also didn't help that Irving injured his knee in Game 1 of the series and the Cavaliers had to rely on Matthew Dellavedova. Love was already out since the first round of the playoffs that season.

Nevertheless, James and the Cavaliers returned with a vengeance in the 2016 NBA Finals. "The King" won his third NBA championship by leading Cleveland to a 3-1 comeback win against the 73-9 Warriors.

