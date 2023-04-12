Who is Victaria Saxton? South Carolina star gets picked by Indiana Fever in WNBA Draft

The Indiana Fever picked Victaria Saxton 25th overall in the 2023 WNBA draft on Monday. She became the fifth player and fourth starter from South Carolina to be selected in the draft.

The 24-year-old forward played five seasons for the Gamecocks, averaging 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. She shot 53.1% during her five-year collegiate career. Her best game of his final season came in against Arkansas, where she scored 19 points in 19 minutes.

Saxton holds the record for most games started in a season in South Carolina women's basketball history - 37 last season and this one. She also has the most career games started in the programme's history with 105.

Victaria Saxton personal life

Victaria Saxton was born on November 10, 1999, to Victor and Consuelo Saxton. She grew up in Georgia with her older sister Charron and an older brother Victor. She attended Model High School in Rome, Georgia, and was ranked 47th overall in the 2018 class.

The 24-year-old forward averaged 24.3 points and 14.9 rebounds as a senior. She won the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AA Player of the Year as a junior and senior. She ended her high school career as Model's all-time leading scorer with 2,622 points.

Victoria committed to playing for South Carolina and graduated in May 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Criminology and Criminal justice. She's also trying to earn a Master's degree in Coaching Education. She helped the Gamecocks win their second NCAA women's championship last season.

Victaria Saxton joining teammate Aliyah Boston in Indiana

South Carolina Gamecocks

Victaria Saxton joined South Carolina teammate Aliyah Boston in Indiana after she was selected 25th overall in the WNBA draft. Boston was picked first overall earlier in the night, making her the new face of the Fever franchise.

The Fever has not made the playoffs since 2016, and Boston is expected to change the culture in Indiana. She's a former Naismith Player of the Year and a three-time unanimous First Team All-American during her career with the Gamecocks.

Apart from Boston and Saxton, the Fever also drafted Grace Berger seventh overall out of Indiana, Taylor Mikesell at No. 13 out of Ohio State and LaDhazia Williams from LSU. Berger is a big guard who could help the team right away, Mikesell is one of the best shooters in the draft class, while Williams is an energetic player known for her aggressiveness.

