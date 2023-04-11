"If Rudy was going to fight he should have done it for real" - Shannon Sharpe triggers online debate with remarks on Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson

Rudy Gobert made headlines on Sunday on the final day of the regular season when he punched teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout.

Gobert was sent home by the Minnesota Timberwolves after the game and was subsequently suspended for one game by the team.

Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe reacted to the incident on a recent episode of "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless. Sharpe sided with Gobert, who he believes was just trying to be a leader for the Timberwolves. He didn't like how Anderson called his teammate a b**ch, which was probably the reason Gobert swung.

"If Kyle told him to 'Shut up, B,' don't punch him in his chest, punch him in his face," Sharpe said. "If you're gonna be a leader, you need to understand how to motivate the guys you're asked to lead. I believe I could get my point across instead of saying, 'Hey, catch the effing ball.'

Shannon Sharpe's comments on Rudy Gobert's scuffle with Kyle Anderson apparently divided social media. Some sided with Sharpe and Gobert, while others thought that what the French big man did was uncalled for. Of course, fans also took some hilarious shots at Sharpe and his love for the LA Lakers.

Here are some of the comments siding with Sharpe and Gobert:

Rudy Gobert suspended in Timberwolves play-in game against Lakers

Rudy Gobert immediately apologized to Kyle Anderson, the fans, his teammates and coaching staff after punching Anderson during a timeout. Gobert explained that his emotions got the best of him, while the Minnesota Timberwolves suspended him for their play-in game against the LA Lakers.

That means Gobert, who is the Timberwolves' best interior defender, will be out against the Lakers on Tuesday. Minnesota will also be without Jaden McDaniels, who suffered a fractured right hand after punching a wall after the first half.

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27 Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate.

After the game, Anderson was not bothered by Gobert's actions and understood that it was just the heat of the moment. He's just happy that the Timberwolves were able to secure the win and the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings at the end of the regular season.

"We all want to win the game, it’s all in competitive nature," Anderson said. "You know, maybe our guys heads weren't all in the same place. We were able to band together and stick together and go win the game, really that's what it came down to. Tempers flare, you're in the middle of a game, a game you want to win. It is what it is."

