"All I got to do is play defense and spot up" - J.R. Smith credits LeBron James for changing his mentality as NBA player

J.R. Smith credited LeBron James for changing his mentality as an NBA player. Smith was one of the last few players to get drafted out of high school. He was mainly known for his immaturity before getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and teaming up with James.

On JJ Redick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, Smith discussed James' work ethic and winning mentality that rubbed him the right way. The two-time NBA champ explained how "The King" helped him change his mentality.

"His work ethic and his drive is ridiculous," Smith said. "It doesn't matter if you're the 15th man on the team or the second man in the team. He'll go work out with you; he's gonna get up shots with you; he's going to talk to you; he's going to communicate with you."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith added:

"Once I really got around that winning mindset ... I realized you don't need me to win. You don't need my offense. Kyrie can go for 30, 40 whenever he wants, 'Bron can do pretty much whatever he wants; Kevin's coming off 20-20s. All I gotta do is play defense and spot up."

J.R. Smith played four and a half seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping the team win the championship in 2016. Smith also helped the Cavaliers make four straight NBA Finals appearances, from 2015 to 2018.

LeBron James was the leader of those Cavaliers teams that lost three of four Finals against the Golden State Warriors. However, they had their sweetest victory in 2016 when they came back from 3-1 down to win the championship.

Also Read: "Plays better defense than Curry" - NBA fans crown Diar DeRozan as her screams make Raptors tremble and miss free throws

J.R. Smith's career in restrospect

J.R. Smith and LeBron James

J.R. Smith was drafted 18th overall by the New Orleans Hornets out of high school in 2004. Smith spent two seasons in New Orleans before he was traded to the Chicago Bulls then the Denver Nuggets in 2006.

Smith made his name with the Nuggets alongside Carmelo Anthony. He was one of the best sixth men in the NBA with the Nuggets, helping them make the Western Conference finals in 2009.

After the five years in Denver, Smith signed with the New York Knicks as a free agent. He had his best years in New York, winning the Sixth Man of the Year in 2013. He was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers midway through the 2014-15 season.

Smith played four and a half years for Cleveland before signing as a free agent with the LA Lakers in 2020. He won his second NBA championship with the Lakers inside the bubble. He retired in 2021 after enrolling at North Carolina A&T State University. He currently plays collegiate golf for the Aggies.

Also Read: "All time bad take" - Stephen A. Smith ridiculed for calling for Ja Morant to replace Elvis Presley as the face of Memphis

Poll : 0 votes