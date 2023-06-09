NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns likely to be traded from Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves had an underwhelming 2022-23 NBA season after they failed to finish the season as a top team. Following their subpar finish, a rumor has emerged that KAT could be traded in the offseason, which is a few weeks from now.

According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pinus, executives around the league have started to speculate about the future of Towns and the Wolves.

"Other competing executives think Karl-Anthony Towns will be long gone ahead of the 2024-25 campaign." Pinus wrote.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Some executives around the league believe the Timberwolves will trade Karl-Anthony Towns ‘in the next few weeks,’ per @EricPincus Some executives around the league believe the Timberwolves will trade Karl-Anthony Towns ‘in the next few weeks,’ per @EricPincus https://t.co/DuP9953T3z

"Some even believe Minnesota would jump at an opportunity in the next few weeks."

Given that they acquired Rudy Gobert last summer, and he's earning $205 million through five years, moving KAT could be possible. With the three-time All-Star, the Wolves are paying two frontcourt players almost $500 million.

With this condition, the depth of the team could suffer in the future and hold them back from signing significant players in the future. Additionally, they might not be able to give Anthony Edwards a contract extension. According to sources, Ant is looking forward to a maximum extension from the front office this summer.

Towns only played 29 games this season due to a right calf strain he suffered during a game against the Washington Wizards. He was able to make a return to the court to help Minnesota in their postseason campaign, but his below-average performance didn't help the team against the Denver Nuggets.

Karl-Anthony Towns shared the moment he knew he belonged in the NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns has been in the league for quite some time now. However, long before he was drafted by the Timberwolves, he knew that he belonged in the best league in the world.

"A freshman in high school and I was playing against the Dream Team, with Kobe [Bryant] and all of them. And I played 'em in Vegas." KAT recalled.

"You're a young kid, you're playing against literally, the best players in the world and you know everyone's in their prime. Bron's in his prime, Kobe's still in his prime, Deron Williams is on the team, who was regarded as the number one point guard in the NBA. Kevin Love was on the Minnesota Timberwolves in his prime. Tyson Chandler just won a championship with Dallas. Anthony Davis just got drafted number one."

Podcast P with Paul George @PodcastPShow



@KarlTowns KAT faced a STACKED Team USA squad as a freshman in high school KAT faced a STACKED Team USA squad as a freshman in high school 😳@KarlTowns https://t.co/H8vhJOTRc3

"I only played the fourth quarter but like when I got on the court, how comfortable I felt making behind the back passes against the best players in the world, shooting threes... I looked like I was supposed to be there."

After the game he played against Team USA, he was drafted into the NBA years later. Since then, he's never looked back and is considered one of the best players right now.

