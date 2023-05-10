Karl-Anthony Towns is fuming as his teammate is snubbed from the NBA All-Defensive Teams

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns took issue with the NBA’s All-Defensive Teams, which were announced on Tuesday. The reaction occured after his teammate Jaden McDaniels was snubbed from both teams:

“Jaden McDaniels not making an All-Defensive Team is criminal,” Towns tweeted.

The NBA All-Defensive Teams consisted of the following players:

First Team:

- Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

- Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

- Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Second Team:

- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

- OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

- Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

- Derrick White, Boston Celtics

Complete voting results available here: Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive TeamComplete voting results available here: on.nba.com/3B9nwT5 Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team ⬇️Complete voting results available here: on.nba.com/3B9nwT5 https://t.co/2arHAPScWx

It is unclear exactly who Towns would have liked to see McDaniels make it over. However, many would agree that McDaniels had a strong case for at least the All-Defensive Second Team. This comes as Minnesota finished top 10 in the NBA in team defensive rating (113.1). Meanwhile, McDaniels frequently defended opposing teams' best wing players.

Karl-Anthony Towns on his relationship with Jimmy Butler

Former Minnesota Timberwolves teammates Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns also made headlines recently when he discussed his former teammate Jimmy Butler’s legendary Timberwolves practice. This came in October 2018, when Butler was looking to get traded by Minnesota.

Butler tried to prove a point to the organization by leading a group of reserves to a victory over the team’s starters in a scrimmage. Butler then yelled at then-coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden.

During a recent appearance on LA Clippers star wing Paul George’s podcast, “Podcast P with Paul George,” Towns recalled the iconic practice from his point of view:

“We had practice. We had that game. It was the four starters, and it was Jimmy, his boy from Marquette (Darius Johnson-) Odom and three other guys who ended up — I think one of them actually ended up being a starter for us,” Towns said.

“I was balling. He was passing a lot. He got one free throw. I know we had a moment where we were arguing with each other. He said some sh*t. I said some sh*t back. I wasn't going for that."

He continued:

“(Thibodeau) started getting the shakes. See Thibs shaking, and I was like — Thibs getting happy, he's, like, smiling, you know. He got a little smile with that sh*t.

“They ended up winning the game. I think they got a last-second shot to go in. So, it was, like, a quick little scrimmage, whatever. And then I remember the whole thing happened where he's screaming at the people and everything. I guess practice is over.”

Towns added that he and Butler have since reconciled and are now on friendly speaking terms:

“We had our differences, but we've seen each other at All-Star (games) and we've talked,” Towns said. “I've asked how his family was; he's asked how my family was. I think we're at a cool spot.”

KAT finally shares his side of the infamous Jimmy Butler practice story and their relationship.



Full story on the "We had our differences but we've seen each other at All-Stars and we've talked."KAT finally shares his side of the infamous Jimmy Butler practice story and their relationship.Full story on the @KarlTowns episode is PREMIERING NOW: youtu.be/O7nQEobGAtE "We had our differences but we've seen each other at All-Stars and we've talked."KAT finally shares his side of the infamous Jimmy Butler practice story and their relationship.Full story on the @KarlTowns episode is PREMIERING NOW: youtu.be/O7nQEobGAtE https://t.co/EOYR919qbb

