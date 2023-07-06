Britney Spears allegedly slapped by Victor Wembanyama’s security for wanting a picture

Britney Spears is back in the tabloids, but this time she is connected to an NBA star. Spears was allegedly slapped in the face by a member of No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama’s security team.

The pop star has filed a police report. The alleged incident occurred in Las Vegas. Spears has a concert residency there and Wembanyama is scheduled to play in the Vegas summer league.

The incident occurred outside Catch restaurant in the Aria Resort around 8:30 p.m. local time. Spears with her husband and two members of her team. They arrived for dinner and were swarmed by fans.

Spears allegedly saw Wembanyama near the restaurant and went over to ask for a picture with the basketball phenom. She allegedly tapped Wembanyama on the back to ask for the picture.

The lead director of team security for Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs then allegedly hit Britney Spears with a backhand slap. Spears fell to the ground. Spears then left and went to her own table in the restaurant.

Reports say the security guard later apologized to Spears. She allegedly accepted the apology.

Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama's security incident: What happens next?

The security teams of the respective stars discussed the incident afterward. Britney Spears and her team filed a police report with local authorities, alleging battery.

No news has come to light since then and Wembanyama’s knowledge and involvement in the situation is unknown.

Also unknown is whether the charges will stick, or if Spears and her team will decide to drop them. There has been no word from the San Antonio Spurs or any update regarding the head of security.

Victor Wembanyama is still scheduled to play for the Spurs in the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League.

Their first game will be on Friday, July 7 against second-overall pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN.

Britney Spears has had plenty of experience with tabloid incidents during her time in the spotlight. She recently went through a very public court case to terminate the conservatorship her father owned over her. She won the case in late 2021.

Spears had a long-running concert residency in Las Vegas at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. She no longer performs but still lives in Vegas and is often seen locally on the Strip.

She married Sam Asghari in 2022, who was with her during the alleged incident with Wembanyama’s security. He is an Iranian-American model and fitness trainer and has also appeared as an actor in American television shows.

