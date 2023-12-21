Is Josie Gibson married? 'I'm a Celebrity' star's relationships explored as she becomes frontrunner to host Dancing on Ice

Josie Gibson, who rose to fame on Big Brother, surprised her fans with an unexpected video of her wedding on Instagram on August 21, 2023. On August 10, she talked about her mysterious relationship with her boyfriend on Keith Lemon's ITV2 show, Shopping with Keith Lemon,

"There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages...I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games."

Despite keeping her relationships private in recent years, the broadcaster wanted her fans to be aware of this special occasion. The celebration took place on August 21, just three days after she announced her temporary departure from the show This Morning. Josie Gibson directed her affection towards her best friend, Mia Dora Williams. She teased her fans, stating that she is getting married to her best friend, Dora, in August 2023.

However, the post seems to have been in jest as in a recent interview with Daily Mail on December 8, she confirmed that she is still single. Josie dated Terry from 2017 before parting their ways in 2018. The former couple shares a child, Reggie James, who was born on September 9, 2018.

According to the Daily Mail, there are reports that Josie Gibson is being considered as the leading candidate to replace Holly Willoughby as the host of Dancing On Ice. ITV executives reportedly see the I'm A Celebrity star as a strong choice, given her popularity with viewers during her time in the jungle.

Josie Gibson: The new Frontrunner on Dancing On Ice

Josie has been reportedly roped in to replace the frontrunner to the show Dancing On Ice. With the new series scheduled to begin in just over three weeks, there's uncertainty about Holly Willoughby's commitment to the show at the age of 42, especially after reports by several media about an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.

There is widespread anticipation that Stephen Mulhern, 46, will step into the co-host role previously occupied by Phillip Schofield, 61. Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV earlier in the year following the revelation of his affair with a young male runner.

Holly Willoughby's decision to step back from television projects in October has left ITV executives grappling with the challenge of determining who will take the helm for Dancing On Ice.

Josie Gibson's down-to-earth style, which has resonated well with audiences while hosting This Morning, adds to her appeal as a potential replacement.

A source told The Sun,

"Josie's stint in the jungle shows she has the perfect blend of humility, confidence, humour and unflappability. And she's already proved she's able to handle live TV during her time as a co-host on This Morning where she's also developed quite a following among viewers."

According to the Mail Online, an insider reportedly mentioned that while other presenters are considering replacing Holly, Josie is currently the standout choice. Other notable names believed to be in the running include Josie's This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes and Loose Women star Christine Lampard.

According to The Sun, insiders close to the former This Morning presenter suggest Holly is experiencing a "crisis of confidence" regarding her comeback. If Holly chooses not to return to the show, which has been on air since 2006, it would compel ITV to seek an entirely new lineup for the popular celebrity program.

Following her successful stint in Australia, Josie Gibson reportedly received a substantial promotion and pay increase. Reports suggest that her achievements have resulted in a "50 percent pay rise" and an elevation of her role to "two days a week," according to another source cited by The Sun.

But, ITV stayed tight-lipped about it and stated, "Further announcements regarding Dancing On Ice will be made in due course."

Josie Gibson's past relationships explored

Josie Gibson was previously associated with her fellow Big Brother contestant, John James Parton. They initially met in the Big Brother house, where they developed a romance that continued after Josie's win. However, their relationship eventually came to an end.

Subsequently, Josie crossed paths with plumber Luke Sanwo, who proposed just six months into their relationship in 2012. Unfortunately, the couple decided to end their journey in 2015. In January 2023, Josie dispelled rumors of romantic involvement with her colleague Sam Porter despite being photographed together in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Terry, a property developer with whom Josie co-parents her son, had been a part of her life for more than two decades before they officially started dating in 2017. Their union led to their son, Reggie James, born in 2018. However, their relationship took a turn, and they separated when Reggie was five months old.

Following her stint in the Australian Jungle, Josie has spoken about her interest in "finding a boyfriend." When questioned about the status of her marriage with her "best friend" Mia Dora Williams, Josie playfully insisted that she would 'never' take such a step, humorously citing her need to find a boyfriend after leaving the jungle.