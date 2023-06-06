What did Phillip Schofield do? This Morning scandal explored in wake of host's departure

English television presenter Phillip Schofield stated that his career is over after he lied about having an affair with a younger man. The 61-year-old personality has been entangled in controversy since late May after he departed Britain's This Morning show, later revealing he had an on-again-off-again relationship with a junior colleague.

While speaking with BBC after leaving the show, Schofield addressed the controversy surrounding his career and expressed his regrets stating:

“I have brought myself down. I am done. I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart.”

He expressed his gratitude for his daughters, who supported him and without whom he “wouldn’t be here.” Schofield said that they would not let him out of their sight.

Brief timeline of controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield's former career

The news of This Morning show's host Phillip Schofield departing was first announced by ITV on May 20, stating that he had presented his last episode on May 18 after 20 years of service.

Soon after, his contract with his agency YMU was terminated. As per the news website Women and Home, the CEO of YMU issued a statement stating "honesty and integrity" are the core values of their agency.

"This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him. As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

On May 26, Phillip Schofield released a statement via The Daily Mail, admitting that he had a consensual affair with a young staff member on the show, whom he had met when he was only 15. However, in a lengthy statement, he denied having any illegal encounters.

The 61-year-old personality said that even though they met when he was a teenager, "it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship." He said that the relationship was "unwise" but "not illegal," and now it's over.

Schofield said that no one, as per his knowledge, had an indication of their relationship, and that he had not been truthful about his position to protect his former colleague, who is now in his 20s.

“But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake, it is important for me to be honest now."

He apologized to his employers at ITV, his co-workers, friends, agents, media, for lying and being unfaithful to his wife.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it. To protect his privacy, I am not naming this individual and my deepest wish is that both he and his family can now move on with their lives free from further intrusion and that this statement will enable them to do so."

As per BirminghamLive, ITV said in a statement that the pair's relationship took place in 2020 but the duo denied everything.

On May 30, he was dropped by King Charles as the ambassador of The Prince's Trust. A day later, ITV appointed a barrister to look at what was known about their relationship and if the company's protection procedures were enough.

Phillip Schofield's co-host returned to the show without him

On June 5, Holly Willoughby returned on-air to This Morning, and in the opening monologue addressed the absence of Phillip Schofield. While speaking to viewers, she said:

“Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have: shaken, troubled, let down. Worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on and full of questions."

She said that she and the viewers gave love and support to someone who was lying, had to resign from the network, and step down from a career they loved.

Willoughby concluded the message by hoping that everyone starts this new chapter with a "desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone."

