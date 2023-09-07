The Morning Show season 3 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The third season of The Morning Show is all set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12 am ET. The show centers around the lives of various people working in a media organization, focusing on their eventful personal and professional lives.

The new season features several new cast members, including Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and many others, whilst several others like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to reprise their roles. The series is helmed by noted screenwriter Jay Carson, who's known for his work in House of Cards, The Front Runner, and many more.

The Morning Show season 3 release timings for different time zones

The expected release time for The Morning Show season 3 is 12 am ET/9 pm PT, which is Apple TV+'s standard time. However, the timings will vary depending on the regions it is being viewed in and their respective time zones.

Take a look at a list of the different release timings for The Morning Show season 3 based on different time zones:

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on September 13, 2023

Brazil: 1 am BRT on September 13, 2023

South Korea: 1 pm KST on September 13, 2023

India: 9.30 am IST on September 13, 2023

Australia: 2 pm AEST on September 13, 2023

Japan: 1 pm JST on September 13, 2023

What to expect from The Morning Show season 3? Plot and cast details explored

The third season of The Morning Show will focus on the numerous dramatic changes that take place at the network following the entry of a corporate titan who expresses his interest in UBA. The official synopsis, according to Apple TV+ Press, reads:

''The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.''

The ruthless world of news media is explored in great detail and viewers can expect the upcoming season to be full of drama and shocking plot-twists. The show has already been renewed for a new season earlier in May this year.

The addition of Jon Hamm as a key cast member is one of the highlights of the new season. Hamm portrays the role of Paul Marks, a corporate titan whose entry changes things dramatically.

Hamm looks brilliant in the series' trailer as he perfectly captures his character's enigmatic aura, promising to deliver a powerful performance. He's widely known for his performances in acclaimed TV shows and films like Beirut, Top Gun: Maverick, Mad Men, and many more.

Other new cast members include Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter, Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson.

Apart from them, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup, among many others, return as Alexandra Levy, Bradley Jackson, and Cory Ellison, respectively.

Don't miss the latest season of The Morning Show on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.