"Ultimate pop king": Fans rejoice as BTS Jungkook's GOLDEN becomes #1 bestselling album by a K-pop act in US, surpassing Stray Kids' 5-STAR

BTS member Jeon Jungkook released his first-ever solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, and has reigned supreme on every music chart since then. Technically, the global superstar dominated music charts since July 2023, when he released his debut solo single SEVEN—a pre-released single from GOLDEN—which features American rapper Latto.

The singer extended his triumph and dominance over the music industry by surpassing the sale of Stray Kids' outstanding album 5-STAR in total units as of December 19, 2023.

In addition, GOLDEN became the No.1 bestselling album in the United States along with selling the highest number of album copies in total units. The BTS ARMY immediately gathered on Twitter from every corner of the world to celebrate Jungkook's latest achievement and hailed him as the ultimate pop king.

"ALBUM OF THE YEAR": Fans ecstatic as BTS Jungkook collects massive win with his debut solo album GOLDEN

Following their seventh EP, Maxident (2022), Stray Kids released their third Korean-language studio album (fourth overall), 5-STAR, on June 2, 2023 under JYP Entertainment and Republic Records.

The album, which combines pop, hip-hop, and electronic elements, features lyrics by 5-STAR that allude to themes of individuality, self-assurance, and ambition.

As of June 17, 2023, including 235,000 pure album sales (231,000 CDs and 4,000 digital albums), it is the highest-ever sales week of 2023 and particularly large since Taylor Swift's Midnights (2022), which started with over 1.1 million units. In addition, with 249,500 equivalent album units, it represents the fourth-largest week by any album released in 2023.

The group's album earned a Recording Industry Association of America® Gold certification on October 27, 2023, for selling over 500,000 album physical copies in the United States.

For the unversed, combined sales and streaming make up an album's total unit sales. An album-equivalent unit is defined by the Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) as one album sale, 10 song downloads, or 1,500 streams. This implies, a "unit" is the same as 1,500 song streaming, 10 track sales, or an album sale.

Album sales, single sales, and on-demand audio and/or video streaming are computed using the following formula: 1,500 on-demand audio and/or video streams = 10 track sales = 1 album sale, according to the RIAA Gold & Platinum Programme.

In the music business, the term "album equivalent" or "total unit" refers to a measuring unit that reflects how much music is consumed in proportion to the cost of one album copy. In conjunction with conventional album sales, this type of purchase involves song downloads and streaming.

This benchmark was taken over by Jungkook's GOLDEN as of December 19, 2023 as the Golden Voice of South Korea and a member of BTS has finally secured the top position on the sales chart.

The K-pop star achieved this goal with an astounding 951,000 total equivalent sales of his album, according to figures released by the United World Chart.

Earlier, in the week of November 12, 2023, Jungkook of BTS made his solo album, GOLDEN, debut at No.2 on the Billboard 200 with 210,200 equivalent album units gained. However, the BTS singer has surpassed Stray Kids' 5-STAR's album-equivalent unit sales of 500,000 in the United States and also earned the No.1 bestselling album title for GOLDEN.

Fans of Jungkook are delirious as they came together on Twitter, presently X, and celebrated the latest victory:

In the meantime, BTS member Jungkook has been serving in the South Korean military since December 12, 2023, alongside his bandmate Jimin. The duo will be discharged from active duty in June 2025.