Anya Taylor Joy’s dress for the Oscars 2024 red carpet wins the internet: "Top ten dresses ever made"

Anya Taylor Joy made a stunning appearance at the Oscars 2024 on March 10, 2024, alongside other Hollywood A-listers. The event, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, was a showcase of sartorial elegance and glamor as celebrities graced the red carpet.

Known for her captivating performances, Anya Taylor Joy opted for a ball gown from Dior Haute Couture, adorned with intricate sequin embellishments. Her choice of attire, complemented by jewelry from Tiffany's, added to her overall look, further accentuated by her blonde hair.

The photos of her ensemble shared on Tiffany's official platform quickly garnered attention, sparking a flurry of comments from fans, some of which were also posted on X. One fan, @lilgrace98, shared their remarks, highlighting the awe-inspiring nature of Anya Taylor Joy's appearance and noting how her attire was among the "top ten dresses ever made."

Fans love the dress Anya Taylor Joy wore at the Oscars

The Queens Gambit actress made a great appearance at the Oscars 2024 in a Dior Haute Couture ball gown, which was designed with sequin embellishments. The strapless dress boasted a muted tan shade with striking silver accents, creating an elegant aesthetic. The upper portion of the gown featured a structured corset adorned with delicate silver detailing, adding to its allure.

With a slightly puffed waistline, the dress exuded a classic ball gown silhouette, further elevated by a notable fish scale pattern embellished with shimmering silver sequins. The sheer fabric of the gown's base enhanced its ethereal quality, resulting in a sophisticated ensemble.

Anya Taylor accessorized her look with a Tiffany high jewelry necklace, which is apparently crafted from 18k gold, marquise diamonds, and platinum, exuding glamor and sophistication.

Complementing the necklace, the actress wore a pair of diamond earrings that added a touch of elegance to her overall look. Posing confidently on the red carpet, Anya adorned her fingers with several rings. On her right hand, she wore a slender bracelet, and refined accessories elevated her appearance.

Fans also took to Vanity Fair's post on Instagram to comment on the actress' look at the Oscars.

While many of her fans praised her beauty, others specifically admired her preference for ball gowns. Anya Taylor Joy opted for a subtle makeup look, featuring peach blush and eyeliner. Keeping her lipstick understated, she maintained a middle parting for her hair, allowing it to cascade gracefully down her back.

This minimalist yet elegant approach to hair and makeup complemented her overall look, drawing attention to her radiant presence on the red carpet.