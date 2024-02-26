Who is Anya Taylor-Joy in Dune Part 2? Actor's character, family life, and more explored

Anya Taylor-Joy surprised fans and attendees alike by joining the rest of the cast of Dune: Part Two on stage during the London premiere of the movie on Thursday, February 15, 2024. While prior to the premiere, there were rumors about her involvement with the movie, her presence with the remaining cast confirmed the same.

The actor, who has been acting since 2015 and boasts an impressive body of work, was a surprise addition to the cast, revealed late into the pre-release. As reported by Screen Rant, Anya Taylor-Joy portrays the role of Paul Atreides’ sister, Alia Atreides.

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy?

Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy is a Golden Globe-winning actor who has been visible in notable projects since 2015. Born in Miami and spending her initial years in Buenos Aires, she later moved with her family to Victoria, London, making her fluent in Spanish and English. Consequently, she holds dual citizenship in the USA and the UK.

She trained in ballet dance till the age of 15 before shifting her focus to acting at 16. Anya signed on for modeling before being noticed by Allen Leech of Downton Abbey. Despite initial struggles, Anya started getting cast in noticeable roles in drama series such as Endeavour and Atlantis. Her first major movie role was in The Witch.

Who are Anya Taylor-Joy’s parents?

Anya Taylor-Joy was born in 1996 in Miami, Florida, to Jennifer Marina Joy, a psychologist, and Dennis Alan Taylor, a banker. On her father’s side, she has British and Anglo-Argentine lineage, while on her mother’s side, she has an English grandfather and a Spanish grandmother.

Anya’s parents stayed in Buenos Aires until 2002 and she attended Northlands School. After relocating to London, she attended Hill House International Junior School and Queen’s Gate School, where she performed in school productions.

Anya Taylor-Joy is the youngest of six siblings and took some time to adjust to the new location. In September 2023, Anya married American musician Malcolm McRae in Venice, Italy, after dating for two years.

Anya Taylor-Joy's notable work besides Dune: Part Two

Anya Taylor-Joy’s first major movie was The Witch, followed by Morgan and Barry. However, she got acclaim for her role in Split with James McAvoy and again came together with him in a sequel, Glass. She was also spotted in Thoroughbreds and Peaky Blinders.

She was widely appreciated for her titular roles as Emma Woodhouse in Emma and Beth Harmon in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. Following these successes, she starred in Here Are the Young Men and Last Night in Soho. Additionally, she has been featured in Amsterdam, The Northman, and The Menu. She is the voice behind Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Besides Dune 2, Anya Taylor-Joy is awaiting her involvement in George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Her role as Alia, Paul’s sister, is kept under wraps by Dune’s production team. While the character was originally killed in the first version of the series, in the upcoming movie, Alia appears in Paul’s visions.

In 2017, Anya received the Trophée Chopard Award and was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award. In 2020, she won both the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor.

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Dune: Part Two is the sequel to the 2021 Dune, with its release eagerly awaited on March 1, 2024. The movie will continue to follow its protagonist, Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, as he fights the House of Harkonnen alongside the Fremen people of Arrakis.

The stellar star cast, including Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Rebecca Fergusson, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgard, and Javier Bardem, all return after the first movie’s commercial and critical success. New additions to the franchise include Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, and Christopher Walken.

Watch out for Dune: Part Two, slated to arrive in theaters on March 1, 2024.