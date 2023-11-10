Where to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Details explored as movie gets Netflix release date

The Super Mario Bros. Movie became one of the biggest hits of the year with a box office number surpassing $1.36 billion worldwide. The successful theatrical run means that many have watched the film. However, for those who missed it or those who want to rewatch it, the film is set to premiere on Netflix. As per reports, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to premiere on the streaming giant in December 2023.

However, it is worth noting that the film is already available for streaming ahead of its Netflix release date on multiple platforms. The film premiered digitally on these platforms much earlier in 2023. The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered on Peacock on August 3, 2023, where it is available for streaming to all subscribers.

It is also available for streaming on various rent-based platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu, among others. As for Netflix, the film is set to premiere on December 3, 2023.

What does Netflix premiere mean for The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix means an even greater reach to audiences around the globe. As one of the most used streaming platforms in the world, a Netflix release guarantees a greater reach across the entire world. Since Peacock has one of the lowest numbers of subscribers around the world and is only available in the US, the film is harder for many to access.

With a Legend of Zelda live-action film on the way, Nintendo will look forward to pushing its entertainment sector to a higher level. The share prices have already reportedly increased after the announcement in Japan yesterday.

More about The Super Mario Bros. movie

The Super Mario. Bros movie hails from the iconic franchise of Mario, Nintendo's most profitable one in its long and well-documented history. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and written by Matthew Fogel, the film follows the origin story of the American-Italian plumbers and brothers Mario and Luigi.

"The brothers are transported to an alternate world and become entangled in a battle between the Mushroom Kingdom, led by Princess Peach, and the Koopas, led by Bowser," the film's description reads on Wikipedia.

The film stars some huge names like s Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen, among others.

"Based on the world of Nintendo’s Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event," the film's synopsis reads.

It adds:

"While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi."

The synopsis goes on to say:

"With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, Mario taps into his own power."

The Super Mario. Bros became the second-highest-grossing film of 2023, with Greta Gerwig's Barbie marginally surpassing its box office numbers.

Fans can catch the film on Netflix on December 3, 2023.