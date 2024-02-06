Mad Max: Furiosa, a highly anticipated spinoff and prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, focuses on the titular character's backstory before the events of the original film.

Anya Taylor-Joy leads the star-studded cast and explores the origins behind Furiosa, initially played by Charlize Theron. The lead actress is incredibly talented, known for her roles in films like The Witch and The Queen's Gambit.

A shot from the trailer (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures, Mad Max: Furiosa, 1:54)

Mad Max: Furiosa marks the fifth film in the Mad Max franchise. The official trailer was launched on November 30, 2023, and set the date for premiere release on May 24, 2024. It will open against The Garfield Movie, starring Chris Pratt, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Here's everything about the current cast and the confirmed characters in this saga.

Who stars in Mad Max: Furiosa? Potential cast and characters explored

Mad Max: Furiosa is anticipated to follow in the footsteps of its antecedents by featuring vibrant and iconic primary characters who inhabit the imaginative post-apocalyptic setting created by George Miller.

1) Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa

Anya Taylor-Joy As Imperator Furiosa (Image via Getty)

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the lead character in Mad Max: Furiosa. Her character is shown as being worried about society after the end of the world and is forced to work for a powerful warlord.

Previously, Taylor-Joy voiced Princess Peach in the Super Mario Bros. movie. She also played Emma Woodhouse, Casey Cooke, and Illyana in the Unbreakable series and The New Mutants. However, her best-known and most-praised role was as Beth Harmon in the Netflix movie, The Queen's Gambit.

This actress' addition to the Mad Max series is a welcome surprise and a testament to her adaptability and calm personality, which she has built throughout her career by picking roles that stand out.

2) Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus

Chris Hemsworth As Warlord Dementus (Image via Getty)

Renowned Australian action actor Chris Hemsworth will portray Warlord Dementus, one of Furiosa's rivals. He portrayed driver James Hunt in the racing biopic Rush and was best known for his performance as Thor in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including The Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok.

According to the debut trailer for Mad Max: Furiosa and the film's panel at CCXP 2023, it has been confirmed that Hemsworth will portray the character of Warlord Dementus. The character is identified as the chief of a Biker Horde that abducts Furiosa before encountering the Citadel, which is under the control of Immortan Joe.

3) Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus

Nathan Jones, a towering Australian former professional wrestler who first appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road as Rictus Eructus, the evil son of Immortan Joe, is one of the few named characters in Mad Max: Furiosa thus far.

Jones, who is primarily recognized for his stunt work and portraying hulking beasts, played Akhun in the ill-fated 2011 reboot of Conan the Barbarian. He effectively utilized his prior experience in combat sports during his performances as T.K. in The Protector and Hercules O'Brien in Fearless.

4) Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic

Despite Furiosa being set earlier in the Mad Max timeline, Angus Sampson reprises his role as the Organic Mechanic, a malevolent physician who treats patients in the wasteland, thus rejoining the cast of the Mad Max: Furiosa.

In addition to his appearances in Insidious and Insidious 2, the Australian actor's recurring role as Dennis on The Lincoln Lawyer is his most well-known one. He also appeared as Bear Gerhardt in nine episodes of the second season of the television series Fargo.

5) Tom Burke in an unknown role

Tom Burke (Image via Getty)

Tom Burke will portray another undisclosed character in Mad Max: Furiosa. However, the casting suggests he may reprise his role as Immortan Joe, the antagonist from Mad Max: Fury Road.

He has effectively utilized his abilities in immersive character acting in films such as Mank, in which he portrayed the legendary filmmaker Orson Welles, and in The Wonder, a Netflix production, in which he played a supporting role as Will Byrne.

Although Burke did not appear in the first trailer for Furiosa in a clear shot, Immortan Joe was prominently featured multiple times, increasing the likelihood that he would portray the villain in Mad Max saga.

6) Daniel Weber as War Boy

Daniel Weber As War Boy (Image via IMDb)

Daniel Weber plays War Boy in Mad Max: Furiosa and is an additional cast member. He has portrayed several notable characters on television, including Motley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil in the Netflix rock biopic The Dirt. He has also done extensive work as a stunt actor.

He appeared in six episodes of the Stephen King adaptation series 11.22.63 as Jesse Evens, but his performance as Lee Harvey Oswald stood out above all else.

7) Lachy Hulme in an unknown role

Lachy Hulme, a highly accomplished Australian actor, is set to join the cast of Furiosa. Given his impressive resume, it is highly probable that he will be assigned a significant role. While his recognition in his home country stems primarily from his portrayal of Dr. Clegg on Offspring, he has also contributed to Hollywood productions with roles such as Sparks in The Matrix Revolutions.

Hulme reunites with director George Miller for the 2024 prequel Furiosa. He previously appeared as Sultan Suleiman in Three Thousand Years of Longing.

In pure speculation, with Mad Max: Furiosa set up as a direct prequel to 2015's reboot and the trailer looking pretty intense, the movie is being rated R in the United States and PG-15 in the UK.

Mad Max: Furiosa premiers in worldwide theaters on May 24, 2024.