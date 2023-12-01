Mad Max: Furiosa release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The fifth installment of the Mad Max saga, titled Mad Max: Furiosa, is scheduled to be released in 2024. The franchise debuted in 1979 with the first film, Mad Max, followed by Mad Max 2(The Road Warrior) in 1981 and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome in 1985. Mad Max 2 was lauded as one of the best action films of the its time.

Three decades later, in 2015, the franchise followed up with the third sequel and fourth movie of the franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road. As with the second movie, Fury Road was also ranked among the best action movies. The series, which revolves around a dystopian future in Australia, has influenced apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic fiction and pop culture.

While Mad Max: Furiosa is a prequel to Fury Road, it is also a spinoff of the same title. The movie will feature the origin story of Imperator Furiosa of the 2015 movie, Fury Road, played by Charlize Theron. Charlize’s Furiosa won praise from critics for being a strong action heroine. A lot of hope is pinned on the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures movie regarding the development of the character.

Mad Max: Furiosa: Release date

The release date for Furiosa is set at May 24, 2024 (Image via IMDb)

Initially, WB Pictures wanted to release Mad Max: Furiosa on October 23, 2023. However, in September 2021, the company pushed back the release to 2024. The official release date is now set for May 24, 2024. The movie may premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, which will be held between May 14 and May 25.

WB Pictures also announced a theatrical release for the movie. After it runs in the theaters, Mad Max: Furiosa might be available for viewers to watch on HBO Max. However, there is no clarity about any streaming availability for the movie.

Expected cast and crew for Mad Max: Furiosa

Expand Tweet

The impressive star cast has Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role of a younger Furiosa in the making. The talented actor was acclaimed for her performance in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit and has since worked her way up. However, her role as Imperator Furiosa may be hardcore, action-packed and violent.

The star cast is listed here:

Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic Daniel Webber as War Boy Tom Burke Alyla Browne Quaden Bayles Lachy Hulme

The role of Immortan Joe was played by Hugh Keyes-Byme in Fury Road. A younger version is expected to be part of the storyline for Mad Max: Furiosa. However, there is no confirmation about the actor or the character.

Chris Hemsworth is playing the villain in the movie (Image via WB Pictures)

George Miller directed Mad Max: Furiosa. He also co-produced the film with Doug Mitchell. The crew includes screenwriter Nico Lathouris, cinematographer Siman Duggan and dress designer Jenny Beavan. There is Margaret Sixel, who edited the film, Colin Gibson who served as production designer, and Leslie Vanderwalt who was the makeup artist. While Junkie XL served as the composer, Ben Osmo was the sound mixer.

What is the expected plot of Mad Max: Furiosa?

As this is young Furiosa's coming-of-age story, the plot will revolve around her experiences and struggles that contribute to her developing into the famous Imperator Furiosa, which was previously played by Charlize Theron. It is likely to present her tough past and her journey toward strength before meeting Max Rockatansky. It may also explain what happened in order for her to need a prosthetic arm.

The official synopsis of Mad Max: Furiosa reads:

“As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Despite violence and immorality all around, Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, manages to keep her morals intact while attempting to save people around her. Mad Max: Furiosa will likely have car chases like Fury Road. However, instead of a three-day road trip like the original, the spinoff will cover a longer period following the titular character’s development.

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the first official trailer on December 1, 2023, giving the first glimpse of what to expect from the movie. This may not be the last movie in the franchise with whispers of one more sequel under consideration.

Look out for Mad Max: Furiosa in theaters as it hits the screens on May 24, 2024.