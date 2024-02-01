7 Best dresses from Nina Parker fashion brand

Founded by visionary designer Nina Parker, the eponymous brand has become a staple for contemporary elegance and timeless appeal. The brand caters to plus-size women and creates garments that not only enhance their individuality but also exude a sense of confidence, grace, and poise.

The history of Nina Parker is filled with growth, dedication, and innovation. From its small beginnings to featuring on the runways of fashion capitals, the brand has always challenged the boundaries and redefined the landscape of sartorial norms.

Each of its collections and series is a testament to the brand's quality craftsmanship, use of luxurious fabrics, and high attention to detail that takes the garment from a mere piece of clothing to a personal statement.

Faux wrap, and 6 other best dresses from Nina Parker fashion brand

1. Metallic midi dress

The Metallic midi dress (Image via Macy's)

This Nina Parker gown comes in a champagne color and features a midi silhouette, long sleeves, a modest V neckline, a modest slit at the front, and a ruched skirt with drawstrings.

Made from polyester and spandex materials, the dress is unlined and comes with a metallic shine that elevates its look. The gown sells for $63.30 at Macy's.

2. Velvet mesh trim midi dress

The Velvet mesh trim midi dress (Image via Macy's)

This black velvet dress features a midi length and features a body con silhouette, a high V neckline, mesh inserts at the front but pure velvet at the back, and a back zipper.

The gown is unlined and crafted from spandex and polyester materials, and is currently on sale at Macy's for $69.30 instead of $99.

3. Ruched slinky dress

The Ruched slinky dress (Image via Macy's)

This dress comes in a deep brown color and has a midi length. The velvet dress comes with a slit at the front and features a low V neckline, long sleeves, pullover styling- no zips or hooks, and an adjustable ruching on one side.

The gown has a bit of stretch and is made from polyester and spandex materials. It is sold for $99 on Macy's online store.

4. Short sleeve midi mesh dress

The Shortsleeve midi mesh dress (Image via Macy's)

This dress is available in a chocolate brown color and has a midi length. The dress features a body con silhouette, a modest scoop neckline, a pullover styling- no zips or hooks, and mesh inserts at the front with seamed details.

The dress is soft and stretchy. It is made from polyester and spandex materials and sold for $89 at Macy's online store.

5. Faux wrap dress

The Faux wrap dress (Image via Macy's)

This dress comes in a forest green colored floral print and features a faux wrap design, long sleeves, a surplice neckline with a point collar, a free silhouette, and a side tie closure.

The dress is unlined and is soft and stretchy. Made from polyester and spandex materials, the dress is sold for $89 on Macy's online store.

6. Ribbed mocknecked bodycon dress

The Ribbed mocknecked bodycon dress (Image via Macy's)

This Nina Parker dress comes in a black color and features a minimalist design, long sleeves, turtle neck, body con silhouette, and ribbed asymmetrical button details at the skirt.

The gown is unlined and has a pullover styling that has no zipper, button, or hook closure. The dress is made from polyester, rayon, and spandex materials, and it is sold for $99 at Macy's online store.

7. Solid ruched asymmetrical neck dress

The Solid ruched asymmetrical neck dress (Image via Macy's)

This Nina Parker dress comes in a monochrome black colorway and features a body con silhouette, midi length, asymmetrical neck cut, front slit, and a ruched detail at the front.

The dress has a pullover styling and is made from polyester and spandex materials. It is on sale at Macy's for $53.40 instead of $89.

Nina Parker has built a significant following over the years due to its inclusive and fashionsble dresses.