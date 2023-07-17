Adidas Exhibit Select “Champagne” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Adidas has recently announced about a new collection of basketball shoes called the Adidas Exhibit Select, which is specifically designed for women.

The collection has been created based on the performance of the professional female athlete, Candace Parker. The collection incorporates three colorways: Game Royalty, Champagne and Queen of the Cards. The most notable feature of the Adidas Exhibit Select collection is the extended bounce padding technology built into the midsole.

The shoe collection is designed to be low to the ground, providing improved on-court accuracy and sturdiness. The collection promises to redefine the game and reinforce Adidas' pledge of upgrading the women's division.

The release date has not been announced by the brand for Adidas Exhibit Select “Champagne” sneakers. It can be expected that the Exhibit Select “Champagne” sneakers will launch soon.

Adidas Exhibit Select “Champagne” sneakers will come in light peach color

The collection name "Exhibit Select" has a significant meaning. It embodies Adidas' belief in the sisterhood of basketball.

The name "Exhibit" suggests that the collection is a showcase of Adidas' commitment to pushing the women's game forward and leaving it in a better place for the next generation of young hoopers.

The word "Select" implies that the shoes are carefully chosen and of high quality, which is fitting for a collection designed for women's feet based on feedback from professional female athletes and players.

The name also reflects the collection's performance-enhancing elements, like the extended Bounce padding technology built into the midsole, which is designed to be low to the ground, providing improved on-court accuracy and sturdiness.

The Adidas Exhibit Select “Champagne” colorway represents the feeling of winning and celebrating the victory. Candace Parker has seen victories many times in her career, which served as an inspiration for the “Champagne” colorway.

While talking about the new Adidas Exhibit Select collection, Parker said:

"I am thrilled to unveil my latest player exclusive with Adidas Basketball as this new style epitomizes the perfect fusion of innovation, comfort and style, empowering me to elevate my game to new heights."

She added:

"My goal with Adidas is to not only inspire athletes to push their limits on the court but also serve as a reminder of the importance of a strong support system."

The Adidas Exhibit Select sneakers offer a range of features designed to enhance performance on the basketball court.

The sneakers feature a soft neoprene bootie upper that provides a comfortable and adaptive fit. Neoprene is a flexible and stretchy material. The softness of the neoprene bootie provides a snug and comfortable fit, reducing chances of discomfort or irritation during prolonged wear.

It's known for its breathability, allowing air circulation to keep the feet cool and prevent excessive sweating. That can help maintain a fresh and odor-free environment inside the shoe.

The sneakers are also equipped with a bounce cushioning system that sits low to the ground, providing on-court precision and stability.

Lyndsey D'Arcangelo 🏀 @darcangel21 Candace Parker has officially released her latest Adidas collection: Part III, featuring a special edition of The Exhibit Select in three key colorways



Game Royalty

Queen of the Cards

Champagne

With all these amazing features, the Adidas Exhibit Select “Champagne” sneakers will soon hit the market.

The sneaker has a unique inspirational story behind it, which makes the pair more special for female sneakerheads. To grab a pair of this amazing sneaker pair, stay tuned to know more details.