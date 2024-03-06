Tiffany and Co. necklaces are iconic because of their production standards and rare jewels incorporated into their build. The brand's jewels are exquisite and are epitomes of fine craftsmanship from social and environmental integrity to sourcing and polishing diamonds.

Tiffany and Co necklaces are crafted to last a lifetime and because of high industry standards, are easily the most recognizable jewels in most parts of the world.

The American brand has set the standard for luxury jewelry, remaining on the frontier of jewelry design and luxury. The brand's necklaces expectedly come with brow-raising price tags but some necklaces have made the news for their jaw-dropping price tags reaching up to millions of US Dollars.

This class of Tiffany and Co necklaces features never-before-seen jewels and intricate detailing culminating in high price tags.

Below is a carefully curated list of the most expensive Tiffany and Co necklaces ever made.

6 Most expensive Tiffany and Co necklaces of all time

1. The Paloma Picasso Tiffany and Co. necklace

The Paloma Picasso Tiffany and CO's necklace (Image via Sotheby's)

Birthed from the collaboration between Tiffany and Co. and Paloma Picasso in the 80s', this necklace features different colors of gemstones, in blue, pink, red, green, orange, and purple hues, dressed on finely-cut gemstones, including Peridots, Topazes, Rubellites, and Tanzanites, with 18 karats of diamonds encrusted on the X-shaped gold-toned metallic applique connecting each gemstone.

In 2015 this necklace was auctioned for 418,00 USD.

2. The Jean Schlumberger hedges and rows necklace

This 2022 iteration of Schlumberger's original comes in a floral-inspired design, featuring a sterling silver constructed base, housing the yellow and blue crystals, in different sizes, with splashes of silver hue seen on the spiked detailings embedded around the necklace. During the George Shultz and Charlotte's jewelry exhibition held in New York, this neckpiece was auctioned for 529,575 USD.

3. The Jean Michael Schlumberger gold and diamond "Tulip" necklace

Sold in 2022 for 2 million USD, this jewelry, also created by Jean Schlumberger, is featured in a gold-tone floral motif, with highlights of the Silver hue of the neatly-cut diamonds on the buds, contrasting against the golden colorway of the flowery-designed metallic hardware. Also, promoting the nature-inspired design of the necklace, a butterfly motif, made from a gold finish metallic applique, detailed by the diamonds embedded on each of the wings.

4. The Medusa pendant necklace

This necklace, which dates far back to the early 1900s, is featured in a design that's inspired by the Greek mythological character, Medusa. This neckpiece features a metallic chain, dressed in a golden hue, coupled with a clasp closure, allowing for a customizable fit. Additionally, the pendant, hooked to the cord on each side, is also featured in a gold color, with greenish accents running through the dragon-inspired motif, enveloped primarily in a golden color.

This iconic piece was auctioned for 3.65 million USD by the Sotheby's corporation.

5. The Tiffany and Co. diamond necklace

This luxury piece, mined in Kimberly, South Africa in 1877, was worn by the American Singer, Lady Gaga, for the 2019 Oscar ceremony and features 128 karats box-shaped diamonds arranged on a titanium chain, in smaller and larger sizes, with a contrasting highlight of a yellow hue of the diamond pendant.

This necklace was auctioned for 5 million USD in 2018.

6. Tiffany and Co's "The World Fair" necklace

Priced at a whopping sum of 170 million USD, this jewelry worn by the mega superstar, Beyonce Knowles, features the brand's self-made diamonds forming a three-layered chain design, attached to a chunky diamond pendant. More of the finely cut diamonds can be seen on the strap detailings connected to the centerpiece. Also, one distinctive feature of the necklace is the detachable diamond centerpiece that can be worn as a ring.

These are the most expensive Tiffany and Co necklace sales ever recorded.