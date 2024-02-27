Sotheby's x Tag Heuer Carrera Sunray DX watch auction: Everything we know so far

Sotheby's x Tag Heuer Carrera Sunray DX watch is an extraordinary offering, igniting fervor within the auction realm. It encapsulates the fusion of masterful watchcraft and the dynamic legacy of racing, epitomizing the essence of sophistication and speed. This unique alliance of these two titans promotes enthusiasm and historical understanding.

Together, Sotheby's, the industry leader in auctions, and Tag Heuer, the creator of Swiss watches, will make waves. This collaboration aims to offer something that speaks volumes about the past. The watch's design and history appeal to collectors as well as enthusiasts. It embodies the skill of Swiss design and the thrill of racing.

Part of ModaMiami, the auction will occur from February 29 to March 12. The Sotheby's x Tag Heuer Carrera Sunray DX watch is expected to fetch a maximum price of $25,000. This is due to its rarity and the story it tells. The event's location is the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida. Attendees can view the watch from March 1 to 2. The watch pays tribute to Sunray DX's racing history and is a unique collector's item.

Sotheby's x Tag Heuer Carrera Sunray DX watch: A rare find

This auction features the Sotheby's x Tag Heuer Carrera Sunray DX watch. The watch stands out due to its unique background and design. The watch commemorates the Sunray DX oil company's racing team from the 1960s. This company was a big name in auto racing sponsorship. The Heuer Carrera Sunray DX was created in 1967 to honor this team. Its rarity and connection to automotive history make it a highly sought-after piece.

The watch boasts several notable features. Its design reflects the racing spirit of the 1960s. The watch has a durable case, precision timing, and a stylish look. It also carries the legacy of the Sunray DX racing team. This makes it not just a timepiece but a piece of history.

Its provenance sets the Sotheby's x Tag Heuer Carrera Sunray DX watch apart. Gary Goss, an original member of the Sunray DX team, is selling it. This connection adds immense value. It is the only known example to have come to auction recently. The TAG Heuer Museum made the last known acquisition in a private sale.

The Sotheby's x Tag Heuer Carrera Sunray DX watch is expected to feature colorways that pay homage to its heritage. Although specific details on colorways have not yet been announced, enthusiasts anticipate designs that reflect the racing colors of the Sunray DX team. This would further enhance its appeal and collectibility.

Tag Heuer began its journey in the Swiss Jura Mountains in 1860. Edouard Heuer founded it with a focus on precision and innovation. The brand is famous for its connection to sports timing and automobile racing. Tag Heuer has crafted watches that push the limits of accuracy and endurance. This has made it a beloved brand among watch enthusiasts.

The auction of the Sotheby's x Tag Heuer Carrera Sunray DX watch is a notable event. It brings together history, craftsmanship, and the thrill of racing. Collectors and watch enthusiasts eagerly await the auction. They look forward to owning a piece of racing and watchmaking history. This rare find represents more than just a watch; it embodies a story of innovation, endurance, and passion.