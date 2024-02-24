Hamilton x Dune: Part Two “Desert Watch”: Everything we know so far

Hamilton x Dune: Part Two “Desert Watch” collection is creating buzz as much as the movie does. Hamilton, the esteemed American watchmaker, has sparked excitement with its latest venture. The partnership with "Dune: Part Two" has drawn attention from both watch lovers and movie-goers. Through this collaboration, a distinctive fusion of fine watchmaking and cinematic charm has been established.

The anticipation grew when Hamilton first teased its collaboration a week ago. Now, the curtain has been lifted on the Hamilton x Dune: Part Two “Desert Watch” collection. This lineup includes a custom “Desert Watch” featured in the film and two limited-edition timepieces. These watches celebrate the collaboration between Hamilton and the world of "Dune."

The Hamilton x Dune: Part Two “Desert Watch” collection was launched with great fanfare. Prices were set at $1,750 for the Ventura XXL Bright Dune and $2,500 for the Ventura Edge Dune. Both watches became available for purchase on Hamilton's official website immediately after the announcement. This release marks a significant moment for both Hamilton and fans of the "Dune" franchise.

Hamilton x Dune: Part Two “Desert Watch” is available on Hamilton's official website

The “Desert Watch”

Hamilton worked closely with Doug Harlocker, the Prop Master of "Dune: Part Two," to create the “Desert Watch.” This special device captures the essence of the Fremen culture exclusive to Arrakis. It is not just a watch but a piece of the film world. Hamilton's CEO, Vivian Stauffer, expressed pride in this unique collaboration. It highlights Hamilton's role as a preferred partner for filmmakers.

Ventura XXL Bright Dune

The Ventura XXL Bright Dune is a standout in the Hamilton x Dune: Part Two “Desert Watch” collection. Limited to 3,000 pieces, it features an all-black PVD coating. The watch face glows blue, mirroring the “Desert Watch” dial. At $1,750, this watch is an absolute must-have for enthusiasts and collectors. It incorporates "Dune" world aspects with the distinctive Ventura design.

Ventura Edge Dune

The Ventura Edge Dune offers a rugged look inspired by the “Desert Watch.” It has relief elements that reflect the harsh conditions of Arrakis. This model is more exclusive, with only 2,000 pieces available.

At $2,500, it represents the higher end of the Hamilton x Dune: Part Two “Desert Watch” collection. The all-black PVD coating and distinctive design make it a significant addition to any collection.

For more than a century, Hamilton has been a major force in the watchmaking sector. It was established in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1892. Hamilton had an immediate reputation for producing accurate and robust clocks. It supplied watches to the U.S. military during both World Wars. Hamilton has also made its mark in aviation and cinema, providing watches for pilots and movie productions.

The Hamilton x Dune: Part Two “Desert Watch” collection is a remarkable fusion of cinema and horology. Hamilton has once again proven its versatility and creativity in watchmaking. Fans of the "Dune" series and watch aficionados have much to appreciate in this collaboration. With limited editions available, these timepieces are not just watches. They are treasures that connect the worlds of film and timekeeping.