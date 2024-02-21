UNIMATIC New Modello Cinque Limited Edition watch: Everything we know so far

The most recent creation from the well-known watchmaker is the UNIMATIC New Modello Cinque Limited Edition watch. UNIMATIC, renowned for its minimalist design philosophy, releases two new references as part of its Modello Cinque series. The U5S-A and U5S-AN timepieces demonstrate the brand's dedication to practicality and simplicity.

Although the two models feature different hues, they share the same design concept and offer distinct "lights-on" and "lights-out" variations of each other. With this method, watch fans can choose a style that best fits their preferences without sacrificing the elegant, subtle appearance for which UNIMATIC is renowned.

These watches, scheduled for release, are now available for purchase on UNIMATIC's website. In terms of pricing, the U5S-A costs approximately $810, while the U5S-AN is priced at about $918. Due to their restricted production of only 300 pieces each, both versions are unique additions to any collection. These watches will appeal to both casual wearers and collectors due to their unique hues and limited supply.

UNIMATIC New Modello Cinque Limited Edition watch has stainless steel casing

The distinctive and sophisticated design of the UNIMATIC New Modello Cinque Limited Edition watch sets it apart. The stainless steel casing of the U5S-A model has a brushed finish and measures 36mm. The dial is Grigio Milano, outlined in dark gray. The skeleton hands and contrasting white hour marks on the dial provide a touch of elegance and clarity.

Conversely, the U5S-AN model chooses a "dark-mode" design. It features a dark gray dial set on a blacked-out DLC watch casing. The matte black indices further enhance its sly image. Both models demonstrate UNIMATIC's expertise in minimalist watch design.

UNIMATIC New Modello Cinque Limited Edition watch (Image via Unimatic watches)

The Swiss-made Sellita Sw200-1 b movement powers the UNIMATIC New Modello Cinque Limited Edition timepiece. This movement has a 41-hour power reserve, which guarantees dependability. Precision is ensured by its high-frequency operation at 28,800 vph. Such technological details highlight the brand's commitment to fusing mechanical strength and aesthetic refinement.

Each UNIMATIC New Modello Cinque Limited Edition watch comes with two black bands. One is composed of soft calf leather, while the other is TPU plastic.

Depending on the occasion, users can choose between a sporty and more classic style with this option. The range of strap choices reflects UNIMATIC's understanding of contemporary consumers' demand for customization and adaptability.

UNIMATIC New Modello Cinque Limited Edition watch (Image via Unimatic watches)

UNIMATIC is known for creating timepieces with exquisite craftsmanship and understated styles. The brand was founded to create watches that skillfully mix fashion and utility and have a loyal following.

Because every collection—including the UNIMATIC New Modello Cinque Limited Edition watch—embodies this concept, UNIMATIC is a brand that watch enthusiasts find particularly appealing.

UNIMATIC New Modello Cinque watch (Image via Unimatic watches)

The UNIMATIC New Modello Cinque Limited Edition watch is evidence of the company's continued devotion to utilitarianism, exclusivity, and simplicity. Limited to just 300 pieces in each form, these timepieces present a chance to own a portion of UNIMATIC's illustrious design history.

These timepieces are sure to be a great addition to any collection, regardless of your preference for the sleek mystery of the U5S-AN or the light elegance of the U5S-A.

