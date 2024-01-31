Gevril watches are made in Switzerland from quality components and put together using skilled craftsmanship. The watch tells a story of the brand's watchmaking past and its modern rebirth.

The eponymous brand has a rich history of delivering watches that seamlessly blend precision with timeless design. The Swish brand gained prominence for being the supplier of timepieces to the Spanish Crown. and has been spotted on famous faces like Denzel Washington, and Eva Mendes among others.

Gevril has continued to produce quality and finely crafted timepieces and this has propelled it to become one of the top Switzerland's watch brands. Throughout its rich history, the brand has maintained an unwavering commitment to artisanal craftsmanship, with each timepiece telling a story of the brand's continued pursuit of excellence.

7 Best Gevril watches of all time

The Gevril watches below capture the essence of traditional Swiss watchmaking and also Gevril's modern approach to blending design and technology.

Gevril Yorkville Automatic

Gevril Yorkville chronograph

Gevril Wall Street Chronograph

Gevril Gramercy Automatic

Gevril Riverside

Gevril Empire

Gevril Chambers Automatic

1. Gevril Yorkville Automatic

The Gevril Yorkville Automatic (Image via Gevril)

This Gevril watch from the Yorkville collection features a unidirectional rotating bezel, a stainless steel case of 43mm, anti-reflective sapphire crystal, a blue Sunray dial, and water resistance of 200 meters. The watch comes in a silver and gold colorway accented by a blue dial. It boasts an automatic winding system and automatic Swiss movement. The watch is sold for $3,995 on the brand's online store.

2. Gevril Yorkville chronograph

The Gevril Yorkville chronograph (Image via Gevril)

Another model from the Yorkville collection makes this list, the Yorkville chronograph watch features an automatic winding system and Swiss movement. It is also fitted with a screw Crown embellished with the brand logo, a stainless steel satin case of 43mm, an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, and water resistance of 200 meters.

The watch has a silver and gold bracelet with buckle closure, a green bezel, and a green-to-black dial. It is sold for $5,395 on the brand's online store.

3. Gevril Wall Street Chronograph

The Gevril Wall Street Chronograph (Image via Gevril)

This Gevril watch from the Wall Street collection commands attention with its stainless steel and architectural design. It features a unidirectional rotating bezel that frames an anti-reflective sapphire crystal. Other impressive features include a magnified date window, a stainless steel case of 43mm, automatic Swiss chronograph movement, and water resistance of 200 meters.

The watch bracelet comes in bright gold with a deep blue dial that gives contrasting visuals. The watch is sold for $5,795 on the brand's online store.

4. Gevril Gramercy Automatic

The Gevril Gramercy Automatic (Image via Gevril)

This list would be incomplete without the watch from the Gramercy collection. This luxury watch features a singular GMT hand that is flanked by two sub-dials that count seconds. It also boasts a stainless steel case of 39mm framing a resplendent silver dial, an exhibition case back, and water resistance of 50 meters. The watch comes in a golden and silver color and is sold for $4,495 in the brand's official store.

5. Gevril Riverside

The Gevril Riverside (Image via Gevril)

This Gevril watch from the riverside collection is inspired by urban tranquility. The watch captures the essence of sophistication and leisure and features a stainless steel case of 42mm that is adorned by a ceramic plated bezel and a matching dial in forest green coloring. It has an automatic Swiss movement and water resistance of 50 meters, it is sold for $3,495 on the brand's online store.

6. Gevril Empire

The Gevril Empire (Image via Gevril)

This Gevril watch is presented in a classic design, featuring a 40mm rose gold satin finished round case that has an engraved New York tower at its back. The watch also boasts an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, a Swiss automatic movement, and a water resistance of 100 meters. The watch bracelet is a handmade leather strap in a deep brown hue with a tang buckle, it is sold for $3,995 on the brand's official store.

7. Gevril Chambers Automatic

The Gevril Chambers Automatic (Inage via Gevril)

Gevril Chambers is a testament to the brand's commitment to timeless luxury. The watch operates with the precision of Swiss Sellita SW200 automatic movements. It features a silver stainless steel 42mm case adorned with a black face, an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, and water resistance of 200 meters. The watch is sold at 3,595.

Gevril watches are staples for those who embrace quiet luxury and masterful craftsmanship.