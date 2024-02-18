OMEGA Constellation Collection: Everything we know so far

The OMEGA Constellation Collection comes up as a newly added part of the history of the timepiece brand. Since 1950, the constellation collection has captured the attention of watch enthusiasts with its precise engineering and elegant design.

As evidenced by its design and craftsmanship, the collection is influenced by celestial bodies. Every timepiece in the collection is an architectural marvel, skillfully merging conventional watchmaking techniques with cutting-edge characteristics.

OMEGA recently declared the expansion of the OMEGA Constellation Collection by twenty models. The dials crafted from Muonionalusta meteorites distinguish these timepieces. Each item is unique, showcasing designs derived from one of the most ancient meteorites ever discovered on Earth.

The new models are offered in an assortment of case configurations and sizes. Soon to be released, the collection will be available for between $8,400 and $42,400. Enthusiasts can inquire about them via the official OMEGA website.

OMEGA Constellation Collection starts from $8400

The recent additions demonstrate OMEGA's unwavering commitment to excellence by imbuing the renowned collection with renewed allure.

Constellation Collection by OMEGA is renowned for its technological advancements and intricate designs. The new models, including the Muonionalusta meteorite dials, are not an exception. What distinguishes each watch is as follows:

The 25mm and 28mm Varieties

Appreciators of understated elegance will find the 25mm and 28mm watches to be ideal. Due to the distinctive patterns of meteorites displayed on their dials, every watch is an original creation.

These models feature indices and bezels adorned with pavé diamonds. An in-house 4061 caliber from OMEGA powers them. Apart from stainless steel, 18k Sedna™ Gold and 18k yellow gold timepieces are also available.

29mm Device

The 29mm watch is distinguished by a circular date window. It also has an open caseback that allows the viewer to observe internal movement. Similar to its smaller counterparts, it features a pavé diamond bezel.

The watch is powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8900, which is certified by METAS. It is available in numerous constructions, such as bicolor and tonal variations.

The 41mm Model

A daring aesthetic is presented by the 41mm model for those who favor larger timepieces. It is distinguished by its trapezoid-shaped date window and polished claw-shaped appliqués. The bezel's Roman numerals impart a touch of traditionalism. In addition to a transparent caseback, the METAS-certified Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8900 is featured on this timepiece.

The colorways of the new OMEGA Constellation Collection models are diverse. Included are stainless steel, 18k yellow gold, and 18k SednaTM gold. There are so many different sizes and styles available for everyone. The cost of the collection is in line with the caliber of materials and craftsmanship used. Potential buyers can find more details on the OMEGA website.

The OMEGA Constellation Collection blends modern innovation and tradition in a constantly changing way. These clocks have a sense of celestial wonder as Muonionalusta meteorite dials are incorporated into them. To note, these timepieces are sure to leave an impression, whether they are worn for formal occasions or casual clothes.