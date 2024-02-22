Zenith “Defy Skyline” watches: Everything we know so far

Zenith “Defy Skyline” watches' marks a new chapter in the history of the watchmaking brand. This Swiss watchmaker is well-known for his futuristic and skilled work. This also applies to the Defy Skyline series. It combines contemporary design with traditional watchmaking.

In terms of releasing innovative watches, Zenith has always been a reliable name. A demonstration of its legacy is the Defy Skyline series. Every watch in this collection is an engineering and design marvel. There are models in the series to suit different tastes and preferences.

Recently, the newest pieces in the Zenith “Defy Skyline” watch collection were released. Models featuring a high-frequency tourbillon are among them.

Watch fans eagerly await the release date. Starting at $55,300, you can get the blue-dialed model. The cost of the black ceramic version is $65,400. Both are offered by Zenith and its approved merchants.

Zenith “Defy Skyline” watches carry the "Defy Skyline" signature style

The Zenith "Defy Skyline" watches have a contemporary appearance with a sleek design. The dial has been given a makeover. It now has a radial sunburst pattern. At six o'clock, this design elegantly frames the tourbillon.

The handset and lumped indexes maintain the classic design of the Defy Skyline. In addition, the Zenith four-pointed star symbol is readily visible. Together, these components create a watch that is both visually appealing and easy to read.

The El Primero 3630 movement is featured in them. The high-frequency tourbillon of this movement is well-known. It's visible on the face of the watch, which enhances its elegance.

The case size of these watches is 36mm. Many different wrist sizes are fit by this size. A few variants have bezels set with diamonds. Dials with openwork are seen on others. There is a Defy Skyline watch to suit every taste, thanks to the wide range of designs.

Zenith “Defy Skyline” watches (Image via Zenith)

In all choices, Zenith's dedication to offering opulent watches that satisfy a variety of preferences is clear. The construction of each watch employs superior craftsmanship and materials, which rationalizes its price.

Zenith has been known for its precision and exceptional quality for almost a century. Its initial goal was to create the most accurate timepieces possible. It has produced several ground-breaking inventions over time. The well-known El Primero movement is one of them.

The Zenith “Defy Skyline” watch is the continuation of this heritage. It combines Zenith's long history with contemporary design aspects. The whole Defy Skyline series demonstrates Zenith's commitment to quality.

Zenith “Defy Skyline” watches (Image via Zenith)

The Zenith “Defy Skyline” watch is a notable addition to the world of high-end watches. The high-frequency tourbillon and excellent design of these timepieces are sure to draw attention.

Whether a watchlover likes the sleek, classic design of the blue-dialed model or the sleek, modern style of the black ceramic version, there is a Defy Skyline watch for everyone. The Defy Skyline series is a clear example of this. This is a collection that watch enthusiasts will value for many years to come.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE