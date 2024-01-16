Anicorn x Hideo Kojima x Death Stranding Reverse Trike Time Limited Edition watch: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored 

In the world of eccentric watches, the Anicorn x Hideo Kojima x Death Stranding Reverse Trike Time Limited Edition watch has left its mark. Popular for its creative partnerships, Anicorn has now teamed up with Hideo Kojima.

The story of Death Stranding is encapsulated in the Anicorn x Hideo Kojima x Death Stranding Reverse Trike Time Limited Edition watch. The themes and aesthetics of the game inform much of its design and features.

This watch is more than just a watch, thanks to Kojima's artistic vision and Anicorn's experience in watchmaking. It pays homage to both the watchmaking and gaming arts.

The watch was released on January 16 at 9 a.m. EST and will only be available on Anicorn's official website. The cost of it is $940. Two straps and an ultraviolet generator are included in the kit.

There is a 200-piece rare edition available for $2,340 for individuals who want exclusivity. There are more collector items included with this edition.

Anicorn x Hideo Kojima x Death Stranding Reverse Trike Time Limited Edition watch features the Bridges emblem

There will only be 200 of these Anicorn x Hideo Kojima x Death Stranding Reverse Trike Time Limited Edition watches made. This partnership beautifully combines the worlds of gaming and horology. This clock also honors Kojima Productions' debut independent game, Death Stranding.

The cerakote-coated construction of the Anicorn x Hideo Kojima x Death Stranding Reverse Trike Time Limited Edition watch makes it stand out. This robust substance promises toughness and longevity.

The Bridges and SDT emblem, which pays homage to Death Stranding, is included on the watch's dial. It features the Bridges logo, which is only visible in the presence of ultraviolet light.

An FKM strap with stripes is comfortable and long-lasting. An embroidered nylon band featuring the Bridges emblem gives the watch a unique look.

The Bridges Cargo Case is a special feature of the rare edition. It is made to resemble the Death Stranding luggage using CNC 3D 4-axis metal cutting technology and aluminum alloy.

The Winder of Time

Yoji Shinkawa, who is well-known for his contributions to the Metal Gear series, is the creator of the beautiful Time Winder accessory.

It displays the Death Stranding x Anicorn x Hideo Kojima x Reverse Trike Time Limited Edition watch in action. The watch becomes a work of art deserving of exhibition thanks to this piece. It is available individually for $680 and is part of the Rare Edition.

Background and Justification

Anicorn, known for its creative watch designs, usually collaborates with other creative industries. Hideo Kojima, a well-known character in the game industry, adds a narrative depth to this cooperation.

The game Death Stranding, which served as the model for this watch, is renowned for its elaborate narrative and striking graphics. The strengths of each party are utilized in this partnership. It displays a watch that embodies both the craft of watchmaking and the spirit of a ground-breaking game.

Expected Colorways

There is excitement for possible colorways even if the Anicorn x Hideo Kojima x Death Stranding Reverse Trike Time Limited Edition watch's main design is based on the game's aesthetic. These could incorporate different Death Stranding features, giving players additional ways to interact with the game.

More than just a watch, the Anicorn x Hideo Kojima x Death Stranding Reverse Trike Time Limited Edition is a combination of artistry and skill. It embodies the inventiveness of a progressive watch company and the enthusiasm of a game that changed the game industry.

This watch, which is only available on Anicorn's website, is a must-have for Death Stranding enthusiasts and connoisseurs of unusual watches. Its January 16 introduction represents a turning point for the fusion of horology and gaming.